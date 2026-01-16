Zoe Saldana becomes highest-grossing actor of all time

Zoe Saldana is the highest-grossing actor of all time.

The 47-year-old actress' global box office haul has rocketed thanks to the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash, taking her from third place on the list to first with a combined total over US$15.47 billion (S$19.9 billion) thanks to her roles in major franchises including Guardians of the Galaxy and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films and the Star Trek series.

Zoe was thrilled with the data from the Numbers.

She said in a video shared to Instagram: "I just want to express my sincerest gratitude for the extraordinary journey that has led me to become the highest-grossing film actor of all time today.

"An achievement made possible entirely, entirely by the incredible franchises and the collaborators that I have been fortunate enough to be a part of, to every director who placed their trust in me."

Zoe then praised Star Trek's JJ Abrams, Avengers filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and Avatar's James Cameron for "believing my potential for seeing something in me that I have not always seen in myself, and for challenging me to always rise to the occasion."

She added: "Your faith, your guidance and your vision, they shape not only these films, but me as an artist."

The Emilia Perez star — who knocked Scarlett Johansson of the top spot — went on to give a heartfelt thanks to her fans.

She said: "Your unwavering support, passion and loyalty are the true foundation of this milestone.

"None of this exists without you showing up time and time again with open hearts and enthusiasm.

"This accomplishment belongs to all of us, and I'm deeply grateful and profoundly humbled. And may the next record breaker be another woman!"

Zoe previously reflected on how much work the Avatar movies take.

She told Beyond Noise: "It takes an average of seven years between [each Avatar film]. From the archery, the martial arts, the free diving, the scuba diving — so that you can hold your breath underwater for longer than five minutes — to the language [Cameron] conceived out of thin air, to physically training with former gymnasts, circus performers, and acrobats so you can learn how to walk like an extraterrestrial human species…

"That's all us, and a group of incredible stunt actors that make our characters feel bionic. God bless them. With the technology that Jim creates, he gives the artist the power of complete ownership. It's beautiful."

[[nid:727439]]