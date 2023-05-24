Zoe Tay, 55, flaunts body in swimsuit, netizens impressed

Age and ageism doesn't dull Zoe Tay's shine.

Last Saturday (May 20), the 55-year-old veteran actress posted photos of herself in swimwear on her social media accounts.

In the caption, she wrote: "Maintain a young heart, be a simple person, and enjoy the sun and warmth. This is how life should be. Happy weekends."

Netizens were mostly impressed, saying that the mother of three sons looked beautiful and has aged well.

Recently, Zoe also posted photos of her attending Blackpink's concert in Singapore, captioning the post with a hashtag "Mother's Day with my sons". In one of her photos, she is seen with two teens whose faces are hidden.

Zoe is married to former SAF pilot Philip Chionh and their sons are aged 17, 15 and 11.

