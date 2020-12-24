Zoe Tay celebrates Christmas with girl squad that includes Chen Xiuhuan, Phyllis Quek, Carole Lin and a surprise guest

Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, according to one of the many Christmas songs on repeat in every mall you visit now.

And veteran actress Zoe Tay is celebrating it with some of her closest friends by assembling her own girl squad which consists of Chen Xiuhuan, Phyllis Quek, Hong Huifang, Carole Lin, and Angela Ang. The soiree was hosted by Phyllis Quek whose hubby chef baked the pavlova cake.

The group of six (because we're still in Phase 2, so kudos to our ageless celebs for abiding by safe-distancing measures) had a lot of fun "playing TikTok" and "exchanging presents", according to Xiuhuan's Instagram post.

The 55-year-old also wrote: "The fondest memories are made gathered around a table."

Zoe, 52, was wearing a smol Santa hat while the other ladies had on adorable reindeer antlers. The highlight of the gathering for Xiuhuan was the giant chicken pie that she described as "yummy" and the homemade pavlova cake.

The group also did their gift exchange by randomly drawing lots to see who gets which present, although we're a little curious what they received and if they ran into an issue where they might draw their own present.

To end off their festive evening, the group FaceTimed their "dearly missed" friend, Singaporean actress Yvonne Lim who stays in Taiwan with her husband and kids.

It was truly the perfect end to their evening as Carole wrote: ‘Twas an evening of epic fun & zaniness with you fabulous ladies..."

