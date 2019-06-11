Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?

PHOTO: Instagram/zetongteoh, Instagram/edwininja
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne

[UPDATE, Nov 6, 10.40pm]:

Edwin Goh, as well as actress He Ying Ying and radio DJ Kenneth Chung, teased Shane Pow on his Instagram page for "winning" Star Search and the grand prize of a car. 

With these insider jokes flying around, was Zoe Tay also poking fun at Edwin Goh? 

We'll let you know if we find out more.

Young and good-looking, with a strong square jawline, sharp cheekbones, and big soulful eyes.

These dashing heart-throbs all look the same, yah?

Veteran Mediacorp actress Zoe Tay, 51, probably thought so too, when she mistook local actor Edwin Goh for recent Star Search 2019 winner Teoh Ze Tong.

Edwin, 25, recently admitted to reporters: "People have told me that Ze Tong and I look alike. I bumped into Ah Jie Zoe (on Nov 4) and she even congratulated me."

Oopsie.

Zoe — incidentally the champion of the very first Star Search competition in 1988 — took the honest boo-boo in good humour, sharing an Instagram story of the incident on her own social media page.

But Edwin isn't the only one who has been mistaken for the newly minted actor.

PHOTO: Instagram/shanepowxp

Fellow actor Shane Pow, whom some feel bears a resemblance to Edwin, also posted on Instagram about how a fan had messaged him to express elation at his "Star Search win".

"I am happy you won first place for Star Search. My boyfriend said you would and it came true. I'm so happy for you and you are my idol. Hope to see more of you on Channel 8," the message read.

Same same but different? PHOTO: Instagram/shanepowxp, Instagram/zetongteoh, Instagram/edwininja

What's the best way to respond to a compliment that isn't really meant for you?

"Ummm… thank you I guess???" Shane wrote.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities Mediacorp actors actresses

