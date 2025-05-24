'I travelled across the ocean to meet you': Zoe Tay reunites with Hong Kong veteran actor Damian Lau after a decade

Veteran local actress Zoe Tay met veteran Hong Kong actor Damian Lau during her recent visit to China, a decade after they last worked together in local drama The Dream Makers II (2015).

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 20), the 57-year-old actress shared three photos she had taken with him, writing: "I travelled across the ocean to meet you. After 10 years, Damian is still as energetic as ever.

"I am so happy to see you again. We talked about so many topics. Thank you for sharing your philosophy of life."

Damian, 75, who is known for playing roles including Emperor Kangxi in Chinese drama Scarlet Heart (2011), was rumoured to have suffered a stroke and in ill health in recent years after he was seen using a walking stick in 2020.

He told the media last year, while promoting a musical he starred in, that he saw "no need to refute or clarify these unsubstantiated reports" and announced his retirement from the entertainment industry in April after the final show.

Zoe told Lianhe Zaobao in a report published yesterday (May 23) that she had made a trip to Hong Kong specially to visit Damian during her vacation in China this time round.

She shared that while they hadn't seen each other for a decade, they maintained contact over the years.

"Damian is in good shape and is living happily. He told me that this is the best time of his life. He is very healthy and lives a carefree life," she said, adding that they chatted at a restaurant for more than two hours on topics about life, philosophy of life and acting.

Zoe also shared that Damian had launched a not-for-sale photograph book Damian's Rendezvous earlier this year — his first book — and sent a copy to Singapore for her as he thought they wouldn't have a chance to meet again in the future.

As Damian had already retired from show business, the chances of them performing together are slim.

Zoe said: "Of course I would like to work with him again, but he is not acting anymore. I am very honoured to be able to perform together with him in The Dream Makers II. He is a very experienced actor, and I really learnt a lot from him."

[[nid:718328]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com