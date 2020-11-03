Zoe Tay picks up skateboarding at 52 with Vivian Lai

You're never too old to learn something new and Zoe Tay is schooling all of us.

In an Instagram post yesterday (Nov 2), the 52-year-old local actress revealed that she is learning how to skateboard with TV host Vivian Lai, 43.

She wrote: "I've always wanted to learn how to skateboard. I've always felt it was something incredible. It's actually not as hard as I thought. You can grasp the basics in the first lesson. Maybe this is just the beginner class."

She also added in a hashtag: "You are a bit stronger than you think."

The cheeky Ah Jie even took a dig at Vivian and remarked that if the latter can pick up skateboarding, everyone else should be able to. However, Zoe went on to praise Vivian for bringing laughter wherever she goes and how the duo had a fun time.

Zoe has been keeping up with her fitness recently and takes walks at MacRitchie Reservoir, sometimes with veteran actress Chen Xiuhuan.

In a previous interview, she said: "After sending my children to school, I'll occasionally go to MacRitchie Reservoir for a walk."

She added that she's never had a chance to explore the area despite filming there multiple times in her 30-year career as an actress.

"Recently, my friend brought me to this paradise (MacRitchie Reservoir) and I love the natural scenery. I can breathe the fresh air and train my body, it kills two birds with one stone."

