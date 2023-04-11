Zombie Detective actress Jung Chae-yul found dead at home aged 26

South Korean actress Jung Chae-yul was found dead at home, according to media reports today (April 11).

The 26-year-old former model played Bae Yoon-mi in the 2020 drama Zombie Detective and was acting in the original web novel drama Wedding Impossible before her death.

Her demise was confirmed by her management agency though the cause was not released.

The agency said in a statement to the press: "Her funeral will be held privately in accordance to the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else. We hope you pray for the deceased so Chae-yul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace."

It was also reported that Chae-yul's last Instagram post on April 9, where she posted a photo of herself with the caption "Smile", was recently removed from her account.

Jung Chae-yul's last Instagram post on April 9, 2023, was reportedly recently removed from her account. PHOTO: Internet

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com