20 places to eat healthy in Singapore (without realising it!)

Guilty of overindulging during the recent Chinese New Year festivities? Amidst the sinfully indulgent offerings available in Singapore, eating healthy is certainly no easy feat.

Get back on the bandwagon and kickstart your healthy eating journey today with these 20 places that prove that healthy food isn't boring or bland, and can be affordable too!

WHERE TO GO FOR HEALTHY FOOD IN SINGAPORE?

STICK TO YOUR DIET

Photo: Facebook/Potato Head Singapore

Eating healthfully while you have dietary restrictions, such as being vegan or vegetarian, can be painful. These restaurants, however, will cater to you, making sticking to your diet a breeze.

1) IMPOSSIBLE FOODS AT THREE BUNS AND POTATO HEAD SINGAPORE

Only available at 8 exclusive restaurants in Singapore, the Impossible Foods' "meat" looks like meat, tastes like meat, and even bleeds like meat - but, they're entirely plant-based, delivering the unimitable taste of beef without the catastrophic environmental impact of livestock. The secret to this lies in the heme molecule, which is responsible for the explosion of flavours that are released when meat is cooked.

At these two restaurants, you can sink your teeth into the all-new The Impossible Dream and Impossible Chedda burgers, whipped up by Group Executive Chef Adam Penney. Vegetarians and meat-lovers alike will be thrilled by the savoury, charred and juicy burger.

Address: 60 Robertson Quay, Singapore 238252 (Three Buns) and 36 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089143 (Potato Head)

2) AFTERGLOW BY ANGLOW

This raw vegan restaurant is passionate about going back to basics, but their unique menu is anything but basic. Here, you can expect flavourful farm-to-table style dishes such as kimchi nori rolls, quinoa and spinach burger as well as zucchini linguini with walnut balls. Try their raw chocolate salted caramel cake to end your meal on a guilt-free note!

Address: 24 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089131

3) HRVST

Ever thought of going vegan or trying vegan food? At HRVST, be surprised by what plants can do with unique items like the Pumpkin Fettuccine, Fried Chickpeas and Bak Kut Teh Barley Risotto. Gluten-free and allium-free options are available here, too. Going vegan has never looked this good!

Address: #05-01, OUE Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way, Singapore 068815

4) PICKLEVILLE

Start your day off on the right foot with Pickleville's popular toasties (slathered with unique spreads like ricotta cheese and fermented honey garlic butter). For lunch, pick something off their new keto menu or build your own grain bowl which heavily features in-house pickled items.

Address: 140 Robinson Road, #04-00, Singapore 068907

5) THE BUTCHER'S WIFE

At The Butcher's Wife, gluten-free grub isn't a mere afterthought. Delectable, contemporary European dishes such as the kale and gorgonzola "buñuelos" with saffron aioli or the grilled lamb sausage with yoghurt, mint and pistachios take centre stage here.

Address: 9 Yong Siak Street, Singapore 168650

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

Photo: Facebook/SaladStop!

The build-your-own-bowl concept is popular as it's a great and tasty way to pack in nutrients and fibre into your diet while allowing you to customise the base, protein and toppings to your liking. With no lack of choices around, we picked our favourite few!

6) GRAIN TRADERS

Forget your typical lunch-time joint: here, hearty comfort food is taken to the next level, thanks to their belief in serving slow food real fast, making everything (even the dressings and sauces) from scratch.

You're guaranteed a quality meal here with their jaw-dropping selection of different grains, proteins and vegetables to choose from such as the barley rice, tuna tataki and miso mushrooms. They also have both a savoury and sweet breakfast menu, including superfoods like Açaí and chia seeds, to start your day right!

Address: #01-01/02 CapitaGreen, 138 Market Street, Singapore 048946

7) SALADSTOP!

Between their all-natural smoothies, wraps and salads, Asia's first and largest healthy food chain can boast that they serve the best-tasting, most nutritious options which are sourced sustainably. Check out their newly-revamped menu - now, there are more warm toppings, grain bases and protein options to choose from. Vegan options are available, too!

Address: Their multiple outlets include #B2 07-9-3 Takashimaya, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238873

8) THE AUTOBUS

Make a pit stop at this bespoke bicycle-themed cafe for their customizable protein bowls as well as good coffee and tea. They also carry a range of bicycle equipment and apparel for you to browse while you're there.

Address: #01-01 Downtown Gallery, 6A Shenton Way, Singapore 068815

9) THE DAILY CUT

Let your health blossom here, especially with their fresh menu for spring. Top off your bowls with the homey and hearty miso chicken thigh, tangy chilli lime grilled shrimp and spicy Sichuan silken tofu - it'll make the cut for even the pickiest of eaters.

Address: Their multiple outlets include #B2-16 Tanjong Pagar Centre, 7 Wallich Street, Singapore 078884

10) WORKSPACE ESPRESSO BAR

The coffee may be the star of the show here but the ever-evolving menu, especially the spread of nutritious Middle Eastern and Asian-inspired options at the quick-service Warm Salad, Grain Bowl and Flatbread bar, also deserve the limelight.

Address: Their multiple outlets include #01-08 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 3, 12 Marina Boulevard, Singapore 018982

SATISFY YOUR JAPANESE CRAVINGS

Photo: Facebook/Wafuken

This one's a no-brainer - Japanese cuisine is one of the healthiest cuisines in the world, after all.

11) WAFUKEN

Inspired by Wafu, which is the Japanese style of western cuisine, Wafuken takes healthy food to the next level as Singapore's first sous-vide themed healthy restaurant concept. The result? Mouth-wateringly juicy and tender meats that retain their flavour and nutrients and are at their optimal doneness.

Address: Their two outlets include #02-05 Asia Square Tower 2, 12 Marina View, Singapore 018961

12) MAKI-SAN

Eating healthy doesn't mean you can't let the good times roll! With over 60 ingredients to choose from, this halal-certified joint invites you to get creative to make your own sushi and Japanese-inspired salads.

Address: Their multiple outlets include #B1-39 Bedok Mall, 311 New Upper Changi Road, Singapore 467360

13) ROLLIE OLIE

This fusion restaurant adds zest to wholesome Japanese cuisine by giving it a refreshing Californian twist, which results in a range of made-to-order sushi rolls, poke bowls and salads which are both healthy and satisfying.

Address: Their multiple outlets include #01-K42, PasarBella Suntec, North Wing, Suntec City Mall, 3 Temasek Boulevard, Singapore 038983

14) TEPPEI SYOKUDO

Healthy food can take on many forms, so "don" miss out on the signature Kaisen dons here. No one-bowl wonder in sight: you'll definitely enjoy the rice bowl as it's topped with generous chunks of sashimi tossed in chef Teppei's secret sauce.

Address: Their multiple outlets include #B4-57 ION Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn, Singapore 238801

HAVE A SOUP-ER MEAL

Photo: Facebook/Paradise Group

Whether you're eating at a caloric deficit or aim to get in more food volume without going over your daily calorie allocation, hotpots are a good choice.

15) PARADISE HOTPOT

This Hong Kong style steamboat concept under the Paradise Group offers each diner an individual hotpot with a choice of 13 different broths and a wide variety of fresh meat, vegetables and pastes to choose from.

Address: #03-05 Compass One, 1 Sengkang Square, Singapore 545078

16) SEOUL GARDEN HOTPOT

Other than comforting soups, Seoul Garden HotPot also offers the bibimbap range. Those counting calories can thoroughly enjoy the Assorted Korean Mushroom Bap and Marinated Chicken Bap, which have the lowest calories!

Address: Their multiple outlets include 930 Yishun Ave 2, #03-06, Singapore 769098

HEAD OUT TO HANG OUT

Photo: Facebook/Cedele

Going out while trying to eat healthy seems almost impossible but these restaurants are excellent locations for both group gatherings and healthy meals.

17) CEDELE

Whether you dine at Cedele Bakery Kitchen, Cedele Bakery Cafe, Cedele All-Day Dining or Greater Lot by Cedele, one thing's for sure - their honest, wholesome omelettes, salad bowls, sandwiches, wraps and even cakes make it easy to eat well and be well with Cedele.

Address: Their multiple outlets include 71 Robinson Road, #01-01, Singapore 068895

18) HANS IM GLÜCK

Get your hands on a burger here to satisfy your cravings - it won't derail you from your diet! Fresh, quality ingredients are used to elevate the humble burger into a healthy and hearty meal. There are even vegetarian and vegan options available.

Address: Their multiple outlets include 71 Boat Quay, Singapore 049860

19) OPEN FARM COMMUNITY

This restaurant fully capitalises on the farm-to-table concept, using herbs, vegetables and flowers from their edible garden as well as quality local produce to produce dishes, like Cauliflower "Wings", Steamed Tiberias Barramundi and Duck on Toast.

Address: 130E Minden Road, Singapore 248819

20) ALTER EGO

Being A Poke Theory's evil twin with unapologetically decadent dishes, one would not expect Alter Ego to have any healthy options but, their healthy Hawaiian poke bowls and salads are perfect for days when you want to eat clean.

Address: #01-13D, Esplanade Mall, 8, Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039802

This article was first published in Shopback.