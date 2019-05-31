Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao

PHOTO: Screengrab from Facebook/MasterChef Australia
Candice Cai
Candice Cai
AsiaOne

One may argue that there's no right or wrong way to do something, as long as it gets done.

But in the case of something as simple as eating a xiao long bao ('little basket dumplings' in Chinese), we may not all agree on what the 'right' way is, but we know when someone's definitely doing it wrong - by letting the broth encased within the flavourful parcel go to waste.

Two years ago, TimeOut London was called out for making a video that recommended popping the soup-and-minced-meat-filled dumplings as if they were pimples. The horror. 

And two years later, it seems some of us still need an education on how to properly eat the delicate Chinese creations. 

If any one person is to be the authority on how to eat xiao long baos properly, we believe a chef from Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung would be it. After all, the brand is famed for its exquisite hand-made dumplings, which demand an 18-pleat fold to close.

So when one such chef was invited onto MasterChef Australia to demonstrate how to prepare and, more importantly to us, eat a xiao long bao, we paid attention. 

After all, reading up on the instructions is one thing, but watching it in action is another. 

🤯 We've been doing it wrong this whole time 🤯 FOOD TIP: How to eat a soup dumpling

Posted by MasterChef Australia on Sunday, 26 May 2019

Here are the steps: 

1. Gently pick up the dumplings with your chopsticks and dip them in the sauce (which should have a 60-40 vinegar to soy sauce ratio).

xlb1

xiaolongbao2

2. Plop them on your spoon (very important) and poke a hole in your xiao long bao. Yes, it's okay to do that, as long as all that broth is not going to waste.

xiaolongbao3

3. Drink and savour the soup.

xiaolongbao5

5. Place some shredded ginger and more sauce if you desire on your dumplings. 

xiaolongbao6
PHOTOS: Screengrab from Facebook/MasterChef Australia

6. Enjoy.

However, we're going to go ahead and argue that one may also bite the top off the xiao long bao and savour the meaty broth before tackling the rest of the dumpling. In fact, as long as you don't pop it like a pimple, we are fine with how you choose to devour the juicy orb. 

But you may want to resist the urge to pop the whole thing in your mouth and let it explode, enticing as it seems. While that in itself can be a pleasurable experience, having your tongue scalded by the hot soup would not.  

candicecai@asiaone.com

More about

chinese food Social media Cooking Lifehacks
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Google reinstates Android Q Beta access for Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro
Fast food chain A&amp;W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
Fast food chain A&W to open second, bigger outlet in Ang Mo Kio
China strips South Korea of football trophy for &#039;indecent&#039; celebrations
China strips South Korea of football trophy for 'indecent' celebrations
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Otters spotted in Bukit Timah; group fled from Singapore River home due to Bishan otters
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Stalker in South Korea follows woman home, charged with attempted rape
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Man loses 26kg in 6 months through running, and will take part in the Sundown Marathon
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
Big little lies? Discrepancies in job applications rife in Singapore
ciNE65 film competition draws more than 100 entries on meaning of &#039;Singapura&#039;
Taxis are where people can truly be themselves, say first-time Singaporean filmmakers
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
Kim Jong Un executes US envoy and officials after Hanoi summit collapse
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy
I attended dinner with Jho Low but left early: Psy

LIFESTYLE

The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
The 6 people you will meet at university orientation camps
Money&#039;s tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Money's tight on a friday night? Here are some affordable ways to have fun
Good deals must share May 27-June 2: $38 Mao Shan Wang durian buffet
$38 durian buffet in Bedok and other deals this week
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat
2019 BTO application edition: Step-by-step guide to buying a HDB BTO flat

Home Works

House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio
House tour: A botanical, treehouse concept in this four-room HDB home in Ang Mo Kio

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
Woman in India decapitated after headphones suspected to have been entangled with lift door
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
5 Not Safe For Kids (NSFK) shows to enjoy when the children are away
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression
Liu Shishi reportedly suffering from postpartum depression

SERVICES