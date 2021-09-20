KFC expands burger menu with new Original Recipe Burger

KFC may be known best for their finger lickin’ good fried chicken but the fast food chain is expanding its burger range from the beloved Zinger burger and special burgers like the Double Down burger to include their KFC Original Recipe Burger.

The KFC Original Recipe Burger is a single deep-fried chicken burger coated in Colonel’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, drizzled with pepper mayonnaise and topped with lettuce. All tucked between toasted sesame buns.

PHOTO: KFC

The Original Recipe Burger can be bought ala carte for S$5.60 but comes in a meal complete with medium fries and a regular Pepsi for S$7.70.

Hungry? Have the Original Recipe Burger in a set box instead. For just S$9.45, you can have the new burger with regular fries, a regular Pepsi, regular whipped potato, and a piece of chicken with it too.

PHOTO: KFC

The Original Recipe Burger is also available stacked, meaning you get two patties instead of one. The Original Recipe Stacker costs S$7.50 ala carte, S$9.20 in a meal and $10.95 in a stacker box.

The Original Recipe Burger is now available at all KFC outlets islandwide.