In the mood for Thai food? Hotfoot it to these gems in Singapore

There has never been a shortage of Thai restaurants in Singapore, but our Thai-food scene has really blossomed in the last decade, with more places specialising in regional cuisines.

Today, it's easier than ever to sate our cravings for Isaan khao soi, Sukhothai noodles, and fluffy crab omelettes that transport us straight to a sweltering Bangkok street.

These are the places in the Lion City we head to when we want a taste of our favourite Southeast Asian destination.

Un-Yang-Kor-Dai

If you've never dined at Un-Yang-Kor-Dai, do yourselves a favour and make a reservation now. Bookings are essential at this outpost of the Michelin Bib Gourmand-endorsed restaurant, which originated in Thailand's Khao Yai. Expect excellent Isaan cuisine with dishes like deeply marinated PenLaos grilled chicken, tom kha with seabass, and grilled pork neck — all of which are must-orders.

Online reviews will tell you to order the leng zaab (pork ribs flambeed in a spicy-sour broth) — don't. It's great for the 'gram ('cos fire), but there are far better offerings on the menu, like the tom yam mama noodles and superb pad Thai.

Korat Thai Cafe

Orchard Towers is nobody's preferred location, and the only reason to schlepp there is Korat Thai Cafe. This grotty gem has been here for decades, which is a testament to how good the food is.

Korat is synonymous with tom yam mama, so be sure to order this pot of spicy goodness that overflows with meatballs, roast pork belly, seafood, and raw egg yolks. Other great dishes include chu chee seabass, deep-fried and blanketed in red curry, and the signature crispy omelette.

Nakhon Kitchen

If you're a Thai food fan in Singapore, you've probably heard of or been to Nakhon Kitchen. With four outlets across the country, it has become a part of our dining landscape thanks to its affordable menu of Northeastern Thai classics, such as chicken wrapped in pandan leaves and crispy whole grouper with Thai chilli sauce.

We never leave without ordering the Thai vermicelli salad with seafood, tom ka soup, or stir-fried clams with sweet basil leaves.

Thachang

This is our go-to whenever we need a boat noodle fix. Once located in Golden Mile Complex, Thachang has since moved into a Telok Ayer shophouse where it also serves classic Thai dishes like fluffy crab omelettes, tom yam noodles with crispy pork, and deep-fried shrimps under a rubble of chopped garlic and chillies.

Thanying Fine Thai Cuisine

When it first opened in 1988, Than Ying was one of the few fine-dining restaurants of any ilk in the country, reserved for special occasions. Today, it continues serving fantastic fare, even if we don't need to save it for that rare treat.

Come for the lip-puckeringly sour tom yam soup, red curry with tender slices of roast duck, and baked crab and glass vermicelli in a clay pot, all of which are favourites among generations of regulars.

Part Thai

Not a restaurant, but a home-based private diner by chef Rishi Arora, a Singaporean of North Indian descent who lived in Thailand for over 20 years.

He serves mainly Isaan classics given a distinct twist like crispy rice salad topped with a raw mango salad, crispy wanton skins coated with a pad Thai sauce and strewn with fresh crabmeat, and our favourite Mama Knows Best. The latter comprises battered and deep-fried prawns or fish tossed in a delicious tom yam-based glaze brightened with kaffir lime leaf and coriander.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.