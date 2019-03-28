This new job will pay you $90,000 to travel the world and eat

If you're an intrepid foodie with a thirst for travel, this job may be for you.

Social enterprise Vibrant Vegan Co., based in the UK, is looking for a 'Director of Taste', and his or her job sounds like a dream -- which is basically to travel the world and eat, all expenses paid.

According to the job description posted on its website, the person will be "responsible for finding, then taste-testing new exotic ingredients and recipes", which may be incorporated into the company's new products.

The successful applicant will be expected to travel four months at a time to countries such as India, China, Turkey, Chile, Mexico and Japan.

All that, and he/she will receive an annual salary of £50,000 ($89,336), with sick pay and 28 days of leave.

Sounds too good to be true? Well, it's not so easy.

The taste maestro will have to focus on plant-based ingredients in their research as the company produces vegan products. Good thing is, the person need not be vegan.

In addition, applicants will be subjected to a thorough background check and will need to have at least three years of experience in the food industry or as a chef.

And to separate the wheat from the chaff, palates of successful applicants will also be put to the ultimate (taste) test.

Still a sweet deal, if you ask us.

Said Iain Burke-Hamilton, founder of Vibrant Vegan Co to Insider: "We are always on the hunt for new talent because I'm a firm believer that it's the people that make a successful company.

"I believe innovation is at the heart food, so I want someone with an innovative and creative mind to help us build on our current recipes."

Think you fit the bill? Then head on over here to apply.

