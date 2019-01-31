Pig-out: CNY goodies crafted to impress

Don't get us wrong, traditional Chinese New Year goodies still take up space in our hearts (and stomachs); but if you're looking to feed and impress your guests this year, you're at the right page.

Covey

Bird’s Nest Ingots Pineapple Tarts

Having a Crazy, Rich Asians gathering this festive season? Grab one of these Bird's Nest Ingots Pineapple Tarts. With a huge mouthful of bird's nest atop a buttery crust in every bite, these pineapple tarts are sure to be a hit. Be warned though, these little 'ingots' can get really addictive.

Price: $88 for a box of 12

Lapis SurabayaPhoto: Pan Pacific Singapore

Pan Pacific Singapore

Lapis Surabaya

This Lapis Surabaya may be crafted to appeal to the taste buds of the older generation, but the hand-painted koi fish that sits atop the cake just screams for an Instagram shot to be taken. Rich, spongy with a tinge of zesty orange flavour, this (oldie but) goodie brings a refreshing touch to all the other sugar-laden snacks you have had.

Price: $62 for 1kg

The Golden Duck Singapore

Limited Edition Chinese New Year Gift Set

Are you getting bombarded with intrusive questions from wonderful guests? Stuff these crisps in their faces and you won't have to answer them all. One crisp after another, it's a snack that you just can't stop yourself from gorging on. While salted egg snacks are what The Golden Duck is known for, their Chilli Crab Seaweed Tempura are the ones that wowed our tastebuds. The plushie, shaped like one of the snack packs, that comes with the gift set is perfect for hiding your tummy after all that snacking.

Price: $68 for a box of 6 with a plushie

Ryan's Free Range Bak KwaPhoto: Ryan's Grocery

Ryan's Grocery

Ryan's Free Range Bak Kwa

If you're still in the queue for bak kwa and questioning what you're doing with your life, we get you. It's 2019 -- everything should be available online and delivered to us. Also, healthy options are a huge plus point especially since we are already munching through mountains of pineapple tarts and love letters. Ryan's Free Range Bak Kwa fulfils all our requirements -- available online, made with hormone- and antibiotic-free, free-range Borrowdale pork and contains 50 per cent less salt and sugar. While it may not look like your typical red and charred bak kwa, it tastes just as pleasurable.

Price: $48.80 for 500g

Uni & Caviar Sashimi Yusheng Platter Photo: Uni Gallery

Uni Gallery

Uni & Caviar Sashimi Yusheng Platter

Feeling fancy? If so, Uni Gallery's Uni & Caviar Sashimi Yusheng Platter is what you need to feed your fancy soul. Just imagine having the highly-coveted Polanco Caviar, creamy Canadian Uni, buttery sashimi like Salmon, Kampachi (Amberjack) and Mekajiki (Swordfish), as well as Ikura (Roe) that bursts in your mouth with every bite. With such fancy ingredients in a conventional yusheng, you and your guests will most definitely toss your way to success in the Year of the Pig.

Price: $128, good for 4 pax

The Amazing Salted Egg Pineapple TartPhoto: IRVINS Salted Egg

IRVINS Salted Egg

The Amazing Salted Egg Pineapple Tart

IRVINS' The Amazing Salted Egg Pineapple Tarts are indeed amazing -- they melt in your mouth; not in your hands. As it's filled with salted egg-infused pineapple, pop it in the microwave for just 8 seconds and you'll get that combust in your mouth when you press the tops of your mouth against your tongue. This oozy little treat has become a guilty pleasure of ours. Just don't tell us how much calories are in these -- we really don't want to know.

Price: $20 for a box of 8

