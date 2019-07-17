British doctors reveal separation of twins joined at the head

Two-year-old twins, born joined at the head, leave the hospital after a successful surgery at a British hospital in London, Britain July 1, 2019.

LONDON - Two-year-old twins joined at the head have undergone successful surgery at a British hospital to separate their skulls, brains and blood vessels, doctors said on Tuesday (July 16).

The highly complex surgery involved multiple operations on Safa and Marwa Ullah, who were born in Pakistan in January 2017 with a condition known as "craniopagus" in which the girls' skulls and parts of their brains were joined and intertwined.

"Craniopagus is an exceptionally rare and complex condition," said David J. Dunaway, who co-led the surgical team that treated the twins.

The operation, conducted in February, was the most complex such separation his team had performed to date, he said.

Having twins joined at the head with fused skulls and separate bodies occurs in less than one in a million births, while having the connection extend into the brain tissue is rarer still.

Around 50 sets of craniopagus twins are estimated to be born around the world every year, of which only around 15 are thought to survive beyond the first 30 days of life.