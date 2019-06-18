Scientists discover new viruses that can help identify persons at high risk of 'Cantonese cancer'

An image of a cancer cell. Scientists in Singapore have have identified new variants of the Epstein-Barr Virus that are associated with various cancers.
PHOTO: A*STAR
Timothy Goh
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Scientists in Singapore have identified new variants of a virus that are associated with various cancers - including one that affects Cantonese people more than others.

This could make it easier to identify individuals at high risk of developing the cancers, and get them to undergo intervention programmes early.

The scientists discovered that the two new Epstein-Barr Virus (EBV) variants are associated with the most common head and neck cancer in Singapore - nasopharyngeal carcinoma - as well as gastric cancer and several kinds of lymphoma.

Nasopharyngeal carcinoma is also called Cantonese cancer, as individuals from the Cantonese dialect group who are infected with the EBV virus are 20 times more at risk of developing the cancer than those from other regions or populations.

In the latest study published in scientific journal Nature Genetics on Monday (June 17), the scientists discovered a unique EBV strain that is associated with increased risk of developing Cantonese cancer.

Individuals with the strain are 11 times more likely to develop the cancer than non-carriers.

This high-risk EBV strain appears to have originated in Asia. Currently, over 40 per cent of individuals in southern China are infected by this strain. About 80 per cent of cancer cases among individuals from the Cantonese dialect group are caused by this strain.

The scientists involved in the study are from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research's Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), and several research institutes including Sun Yat-sen University Cancer Centre and Institute of Zoology of Chinese Academy of Sciences.

GIS deputy executive director Liu Jian Jun, who is the lead author, said the importance of EBV viral variants in the development of Cantonese cancer, as well as its widespread occurrence among the Cantonese group, have been poorly explored in the past, and his study "provided novel insights into the (Cantonese cancer) endemic".

Dr Liu added that the findings have the potential to provide the basis for implementing effective intervention programmes to reduce the number of cases of Cantonese cancer.

GIS' executive director Ng Huck Hui said: "The discovery of these high-risk EBV viral variants has important implications for public health efforts to reduce the burden of (Cantonese cancer), particularly among Cantonese speakers."

Professor Ng said that testing for such variants will enable the identification of individuals who are at high risk, and the early detection of the cancer.

The development of vaccines against the EBV strains is expected to "greatly reduce" the cancer's incidence rate, he added.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

A*Star cancer virus
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Man charged with murder of two-year-old daughter in Sengkang flat
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Woman in China finds spy cam hidden in Uniqlo dressing room
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Louis Koo drops $8.7m on luxury yacht for mum
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Beating the odds: Cambodian girl who worked at garbage dump becomes college valedictorian
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Hands-free bubble tea: Viral Japanese trend involves using your chest as a drink holder
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Chinese man adopts dog from shelter then kills it to satisfy dog meat craving
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Cheapest way to travel to JB: Train, bus, car or taxi?
Images of &#039;new&#039; ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Images of 'new' ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
Chinese employee fired for OK emoji reply to boss on WeChat
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
TV host Ah Xiang apologises again for cheating, all work put on hold
Criticisms after JJ Lin&#039;s manager knocks fan&#039;s phone to the ground
Criticisms after JJ Lin's manager knocks fan's phone to the ground
Indian Houdini drowns after &#039;magic&#039; act goes wrong
Indian Houdini drowns after 'magic' act goes wrong

LIFESTYLE

Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
Good deals must share June 17-23: Up to 90% off at Popular and 1-for-1 KFC chicken
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
6 exciting events this June to bring your date for an affordable and fun-filled time
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
This shock bracelet wants to cure you of your junk food craving
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline
3 surprising things that could be expanding your waistline

Home Works

House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
House tour: The serene and nature-inspired bungalow that overlooks Botanic Gardens
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
This Sengkang 4-room BTO has a casual-cool, black-and-white theme
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she&#039;s yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Original Princess Jasmine Lea Salonga, in Singapore for new show, says she's yet to watch new Aladdin movie
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Widespread criticism of her singing haunted Maggie Cheung for a year
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Chinese students miss important national exams after getting stuck in hotel lift
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest
Malaysian man severely burnt after phone explodes on his chest

SERVICES