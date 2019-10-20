Second-hand smoke may damage children's eyes: Study

HONG KONG - Second-hand smoke may damage children's eyes and possibly lead to problems with sight later in life, new findings suggest.

In a study of Chinese children, a structure in the back of the eye became increasingly thin with increasing exposure to second-hand smoke, researchers report in JAMA Ophthalmology.

"Second-hand smoking exposure in children is an important public health threat, affecting up to 40 per cent of children," said study coauthor Jason Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"Therefore, public health interventions and education should be implemented to ban second-hand smoking exposure in children."

It's already known that second-hand smoking is linked with poorer eye health in adults, including age-related macular degeneration, but its impact on children's eyes wasn't known before.