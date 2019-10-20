Second-hand smoke may damage children's eyes: Study

In a study of Chinese children, a structure in the back of the eye became increasingly thin with increasing exposure to second-hand smoke, researchers report in JAMA Ophthalmology.
PHOTO: The Straits Times file
Reuters

HONG KONG - Second-hand smoke may damage children's eyes and possibly lead to problems with sight later in life, new findings suggest.

In a study of Chinese children, a structure in the back of the eye became increasingly thin with increasing exposure to second-hand smoke, researchers report in JAMA Ophthalmology.

"Second-hand smoking exposure in children is an important public health threat, affecting up to 40 per cent of children," said study coauthor Jason Yam of The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

"Therefore, public health interventions and education should be implemented to ban second-hand smoking exposure in children."

It's already known that second-hand smoking is linked with poorer eye health in adults, including age-related macular degeneration, but its impact on children's eyes wasn't known before.

"We found that children's exposure to second-hand smoking is associated with (thinning of the choroid) - a layer at the back of the eyes containing lots of blood vessels - in a dose dependent response," Mr Yam said by e-mail.

The 1,400 six- to eight-year-olds in the study - including 941 with no exposure to second-hand smoke - were recruited from the Hong Kong Children Eye Study at the Chinese University of Hong Kong Eye Centre.

The children's parents provided demographic information, including age, gender, BMI, birth weight and second-hand smoke exposure. The researchers measured the children's choroids with swept source optical coherence tomography.

Comparing the scans from children exposed to second-hand smoke with those from children with no second-hand smoke exposure, the researchers found that the choroids of exposed children were 6 to 8 micrometres thinner than those of unexposed children. And the more smokers there were in the family, the thinner the choroid was, the researchers found.

What this means is that "parents (who smoke) should quit smoking to protect their children's eyes", Mr Yam said.

"Moreover, parents should prevent children from being exposed to second-hand smoking."

There isn't a lot of information on "how second-hand or even direct smoking in the pediatric population can affect visual pathways that are still developing until the age of 12", said Dr Erin Walsh, co-director of pediatric ophthalmology at the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary at Mount Sinai in New York City.

"This study attempts to link some of these unanswered questions," Dr Walsh said in an e-mail. "It is an exciting and interesting study showing there may be anatomic changes that occur."

The study would be stronger if it had specifically controlled for "some of the demographic and socioeconomic factors that can bias the results", Dr Walsh said.

"One other interesting question would be whether or not these anatomic changes are reversible if smoking is removed from the household. Additionally, what would be the effect from alternative forms of nicotine inhalation, such as vaping."

The new results "support evidence regarding the potential hazards of second-hand smoking to children, although some confounding factors remained in the study", said Dr Fernando Arevalo of the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore and the Wilmer Eye Institute at the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.

"There is no doubt that cigarette smoking is an important risk factor for systemic diseases and ocular vascular disease," Arevalo said in an e-mail.

"Children should not be exposed to second-hand smoking as this exposure can lead to vascular diseases earlier in life, potentially age-related macular degeneration, cataract, glaucoma and others."

SharingIsCaring: Secret Telegram group circulating pictures of schoolgirls on MRT
Two teens in SG Nasi Lemak case each get another charge
Firefighter gets flak for leaking news of Sulli's death
Li Ronghao laments he's old, but his concert fans tell a different story
Actress Meixin goes from crying every day to starring alongside Elvin Ng
The most expensive hotel stay in Singapore costs $684 per night - and that's just for the cheapest room
Boyfriend of Taiwanese tourist in skimpy bikini pleads for netizens to stop sharing her photos
Steal decor ideas from 20 HDB & BTO living rooms that are far from boring
Superyacht linked to 1MDB and Jho Low up for sale again
Orchard Towers killing: Sole woman in case cries after murder charge reduced to assault
Gojek driver allegedly kicks 11-year-old out of car for having a pet bird with her
She'll find you your ideal partner but don't ask her for a virgin
4 overseas medical procedures that Singaporeans go abroad for: How much can you really save?
Cruises from Singapore (2019) - how much do Royal Caribbean, Dream Cruises, and Princess Cruises cost?
Best money changers in Singapore with the best exchange rates
Indonesian islands for the ultimate beach getaway that's not Bali, Bintan or Batam
House tour: A patchwork of styles create a distinct look in this Boon Lay flat
8 interior trends in Singapore that might take off in 2020
House Tour: The museum-like home of a fossil collector
7 important things to look out for when buying a resale flat
Girl in Taiwan gets infected with HFMD, mum takes her out on holiday anyway
Wu Chun at 40 is an abs-olute hunk
Namewee cautions against taking Singaporean girls out - but there's a catch
Perfect Asian manners: Polite Thai children remove shoes before entering a 7-Eleven
