1-for-1 and more bubble tea deals from LiHO, Gong Cha and R&B this month

Looking for the next bubble tea fix? We created a compilation of the latest bubble tea deals just for you! Keep reading and find yourself the list of bubble tea deals for the month of October.

LiHO – 1-for-1 tea drinks

Who doesn’t love LiHO? LiHO is currently running a 1-for-1 tea promotion deal at Aperia Mall ! Before purchase, remember to head over to the Information Counter to redeem the 1-for-1 voucher.

Only available on Saturdays and Sundays with only 110 vouchers available . Wait no further, bring your loved ones down to get a refreshing drink on the weekend!

LiHO is having a Back To Work Special and it truly brightens up our day! You can now have 50 per cent off your second cup* from today until Oct 23 (Discount is applied to the lower-priced drink).

This promotion is available at selected outlets only. To enjoy this promotion, like LiHO on their Social Media platforms and flash it at the counter upon purchase.

Promotion is available at the following outlets:

Asia Square Tower 2, #02-08

Bugis Downtown Line, #B2-07A

165 Bukit Merah Central, #01-3661

Century Square, #B1-27

Cineleisure Orchard, #B1-07

Changi City Point, #B1-41

Far East Plaza, #01-16F

Funan Mall, #B2-K04

Guoco Tower, #B2-20

JCube, #03-13

Millenia Walk, #01-91A

One Raffles Place, #B1-10

Orchard Gateway, #B2-13

Parkway Centre, #01-03B

Raffles City Shopping Centre, #B1-10

Suntec City, #02-312

Square 2, #01-172

The Central @ Clarke Quay, #01-37

Terminal 3, #01-23

Wisma Atria, #B1-03

To redeem this offer, you have to download the mSAFRA app and locate your e-voucher on the top left hand menu.

Tap on the treat in your wallet, type in the 4-digit code or scan the QR code located at the cashier upon payment.

You can redeem this promotion from the following outlets:

Singapore Post Centre, #01-141A/141B

Northpoint City (North Wing), #01-06

Westgate, #02-27

Eunos MRT Station, #01-10

Plaza Singapura, #B1-K7

One Raffles Place Shopping Podium Tower 1, #B1-39

Woodlands MRT Station, #01-40

Century Square, #01-39

Pasir Ris Mrt Station, #01-14

Simei MRT Station, #01-04

Blk 190, Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #01-546

Bugis Junction, #03-08

Compass One,#02-40/41

Blk 703, Ang Mo Kio Ave 3, #01-2531

Marina Square, #03-212

313 Orchard, #01-37

Hougang Mall, #B1-14/15

Causeway Point, #02-K10

Funan Centre, #02-01

Tampines MRT Station, #01-24

Paya Lebar Quarter, #B2-15,

Lot One, #04-18A

NEX, #B1-44

Xing Fu Tang is now a part of the Health Promotion Board campaign. From Oct 16 to Nov 8, enjoy any Healthier Choice drinks and get your second drink at 50 per cent off. Bliss comes from getting a healthy drink for you and your wallet!

We all love some free stuff! R&B Tea is having a generous promotion right now – enjoy a cup of free milk tea with golden pearls (Regular-size) with purchase of any 2 drinks!

This promotion is valid from Oct 16 to 31, Monday to Friday, 12pm – 3pm. Grab your refreshing drinks from selected outlets only!

You can find the above promotion at:

100AM Amara, #04-04/05

Buangkok Square, #01-27⠀

Clementi Mall, #04-K4⠀

Eastpoint Mall, #01-04⠀

HarbourFront Centre, #01-K9⠀

Kinex, #B1-30⠀

Parkway Parade, #03-30A⠀

The Seletar Mall, #03-K3⠀

White Sands, #02-K5/K6⠀

Wisma Atria, #B1-02

Singaporeans love our bubble tea, we hope that this article has helped you find a wallet-friendly fix to your bubble tea cravings!

This article was first published in ConfirmGood.