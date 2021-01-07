1-for-1 bubble tea and ice cream at HeyTea's newest outlet at VivoCity

Bubble tea chain HeyTea Singapore is opening their fourth Singapore outlet at VivoCity on Jan 9 and to mark the occasion, there's a 1-for-1 deal on all their menu items from Jan 9 to 11.

In addition to the deal, free merchandise will be given to the first 150 customers daily from Jan 9 to Jan 13, limited to one redemption per receipt.

PHOTO: HEYTEA Singapore

The VivoCity store is the brand's first-ever convenience store concept and will feature a bright and bold orange and grey-striped storefront.

Deal ends: Jan 11

