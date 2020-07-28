1-for-1 bubble tea at LiHo

Enjoy one-for-one drinks at LiHo using a secret promotion code when you finish this bubble tea personality quiz. Do note that this promotion is only available for selected flavours. You also stand a chance to win a pair of dining vouchers at one-michelin-starred restaurant, Beni Singapore. Simply share which LiHO drink you are in the comments on Michelin Guide's Facebook page, by July 31.

Five winners will be announced on Aug 3 by 6pm.

Enjoy 1 for 1 selected drinks using the secret promo code when you do the bubble tea personality quiz! 🤩 You can also... Posted by LiHO Singapore on Monday, July 27, 2020

Deal ends: Unspecified

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.