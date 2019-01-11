1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)

There's nothing quite as magical as these words: '1-for-1'.

We're talking about 1-for-1 buffet deals across Singapore's celebrated hotels and restaurants. It's time we helped you know where to go get these and how to save 50 per cent or more for a sumptuous, leisurely meal with family or friends.

Think 1-for-1 buffet spreads that bring you the latest all-time favourite Singaporean dishes, international favourites, delectable pan-Asian fare, and the latest talk-of-the-town delicacies. Gratifying your soul (and tummy) is the raison d'etre for these buffets.

When dining, know which credit cards to use for a great deal. We've simplified this for you with an extensive list of discounts being offered for limited time periods by various banks so you can book your table like a boss (we knew you'd find the quick menus handy).

Make sure you quote the card you are using to pay in order to secure the best deal. If you find this article useful, please share and care! Bon appetit.

Editor's note: Offers are subject to change at any time. This article was last updated in November 2019.

CITIBANK 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Citibank has collated all its dining offers here on one page, including offers for return vouchers and up to 40% discounts off certain dining establishments. But for ease of reference, we’ve summarised the 1-for-1 buffet offers here for you.

UOB 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

UOB is dead serious about dining – so serious that they’ve dedicated an entire content site to The Dining Advisor, “served up by UOB cards”. There are tons of dining deals for you to sift through at leisure, but here are the ones that offer 1-for-1 buffet deals.

OCBC 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

In the words of OCBC, “Anytime is a good time to enjoying 1-for-1 dining deals with OCBC cards.” Here are the ones specially for buffets.

OCBC 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019 Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till Bhandari’s Saffron 1-for-1 buffet dinner South Indian and North Indian spread that include dishes like Kara Kozhambu, Chicken Chettinadu, Mutton Rogan Josh, Fish Amritsari, and more $52++ 30 Nov 2019 Cafe Lodge, Fort Canning Lodge 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Rojak, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Mee Siam, Prata, Bubor Cha Cha, Pulau Hitam, and more $32++ 30 Nov 2019 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Window on the Park 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Chinese Rojak, Kueh Pie Tee, poached prawns, cold Canadian mussels, and more Lunch

$130++



Dinner

$140++ 31 Mar 2020 Asian Market Café, Fairmont Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner (Sundays to Thursdays only) Sashimi, fresh seafood on ice, chilli crab, Signature Durian Penyat and more Lunch

$68++



Dinner

$78++ 30 Nov 2019 Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill, Park Hotel Clarke Quay 1-for-1 buffet dinner (Fridays and Saturdays only) Char-grilled meats and seafood including New Zealand Angus Beef, Australian Rack of Lamb, Turmeric Spiced Squids, Roasted Pumpkin Wedges, and more $72++ 31 Mar 2020

DBS/POSB 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Browse through over 100 deals islandwide on DBS’s card privileges portal, or refer to our list below for all the 1-for-1 buffet promos available right now.

STANDARD CHARTED 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Standard Chartered wants to bring you The Good Life® with a whole host of shopping, dining, travel, and even OEM promos. We’ve sieved out the 1-for-1 buffets here for your easy reference.

STANDARD CHARTERED 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019 Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on Indian curry buffet (Mon-Fri) Kebabs, tandoor-cooked naans, chutneys, pickles, rice dishes, and more $90++ 30 Apr 2020 The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on chocolate buffet (Fri-Sat) Savoury treats with chocolate, boozy chocolate cocktails, DIY hot chocolate, and more $90++ 30 Apr 2020 The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on afternoon tea buffet (All week and weekends, including public holidays) More than just tea and scones – must try their Sencha Meicha green tea, Tiger Prawn with Avruga Caviar, and Poached Beetroot, among other delicacies Weekdays:

$98++



Weekends:

$110++ (including public holidays) 30 Apr 2020 Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on buffet dinner Popular for seafood, durian desserts, local dishes, and more $118++ 30 Apr 2020

HSBC 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

If you haven’t heard about the ENTERTAINER app, you’re missing out! Unlock over 1,000 amazing 1-for-1 deals including dining, lifestyle, travel, and more. In the meantime, here are the most tantalising 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions to whet your appetite.

HSBC 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019 Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till Katong Kitchen 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Cuttlefish with Kang Kong, Sambal Stingray, Nonya Chap Chye, Cempedak Crème Brulee, and more Weekdays:

$80++ (lunch)

$100++ (dinner)



Weekends:

$100++ (lunch)

$120++ (dinner) 31 Dec 2019 Saltwater, Village Hotel Changi 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Bouillabaisse, Ayam Rendang, Mutton Korma, Nonya Chay Chye, Eclairs, and more $84++ (lunch)

$116++ (dinner) 30 Dec 2019 Shin Minori Japanese Restaurant 1-for-1 buffet lunch Sushis, sashimis, temakis, yakimonos, and more $87.80++ 30 Dec 2019 Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Window on the Park 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Chinese Rojak, Kueh Pie Tee, poached prawns, cold Canadian mussels, and more Weekdays:

$130++ (lunch)



Weekends:

$140++ (lunch)



Fri-Sun:

$192++ (dinner) 28 Feb 2020 Atrium, Holiday Inn Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner International fare alongside signature local dishes including Singapore Chilli Crab and Laksa, seafood on ice, sashimi, and more Weekdays:

$116++ (lunch)



Sun-Thu:

$180++ (dinner)



Fri-Sat:

$200++ (dinner) 31 Dec 2019

MAYBANK 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Here are the latest 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions for you to take advantage of. Most of them end on 31 Dec 2019 so be sure to bookmark this page and check back on 1 Jan 2020 for fresh promos!

MAYBANK 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019 Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till Atrium Restaurant, Holiday Inn Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Halal buffet featuring an selection of international and local flavours Sun-Thu

$64++ (lunch)



Fri-Sat

$72++ (lunch)



Sun-Thu

$80++ (dinner)



Fri-Sat

$88++ (dinner) 31 Dec 2019 Song of India 1-for-1 buffet lunch (weekdays only) Shorba, Murg Malai Tikka, Dal Panchmel, Butter Chicken, and more $60++ 31 Dec 2019 Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill, Park Hotel Clarke Quay 1-for-1 buffet dinner (Fridays and Saturdays only) Char-grilled meats and seafood including New Zealand Angus Beef, Australian Rack of Lamb, Turmeric Spiced Squids, Roasted Pumpkin Wedges, and more $72++ 31 Dec 2019

AMERICAN EXPRESS 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Love dining? So do American Express! Here are the 1-for-1 buffet promotions you can enjoy – but do take note that these offers are only applicable for AMEX Platinum Credit Card holders.

This article was first published in SingSaver.