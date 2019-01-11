1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)

There's nothing quite as magical as these words: '1-for-1'.

We're talking about 1-for-1 buffet deals across Singapore's celebrated hotels and restaurants. It's time we helped you know where to go get these and how to save 50 per cent or more for a sumptuous, leisurely meal with family or friends.

Think 1-for-1 buffet spreads that bring you the latest all-time favourite Singaporean dishes, international favourites, delectable pan-Asian fare, and the latest talk-of-the-town delicacies. Gratifying your soul (and tummy) is the raison d'etre for these buffets.

When dining, know which credit cards to use for a great deal. We've simplified this for you with an extensive list of discounts being offered for limited time periods by various banks so you can book your table like a boss (we knew you'd find the quick menus handy).

Make sure you quote the card you are using to pay in order to secure the best deal. If you find this article useful, please share and care! Bon appetit.

Editor's note: Offers are subject to change at any time. This article was last updated in November 2019.

CITIBANK 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Citibank has collated all its dining offers here on one page, including offers for return vouchers and up to 40% discounts off certain dining establishments. But for ease of reference, we’ve summarised the 1-for-1 buffet offers here for you.

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
Plate, Carlton City Hotel 1-for-1 buffet brunch (Sundays only) Salads, pizzas, sashimis, satays, free-flowing sparkling wine, and more $52++ 29 Dec 2019
Plate, Carlton City Hotel 1-for-1 buffet lunch (Weekdays only) Pizzas, steaks, Lobster Hokkien noodles, Nonya Kueh, and more $48++ 30 Dec 2019
The Kitchen Table, W Singapore – Sentosa Cove 1-for-1 buffet lunch (Mondays to Saturdays only), buffet dinner (Mondays to Thursdays only) Fresh oysters and crabs, dim sums, tandoori meats, crepes, and more Lunch
$78++

Dinner
$88++		 30 Dec 2019
Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner (Sundays to Thursdays only) Sashimi, fresh seafood on ice, chilli crab, Signature Durian Penyat and more Lunch
$68++

Dinner
$78++		 30 Nov 2019
Latest Recipe, Le Meridien Singapore, Sentosa 1-for-1 buffet dinner (Fridays and Saturdays only) Fresh oysters, prawns, crab and more $80++ 31 Dec 2019

UOB 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

UOB is dead serious about dining – so serious that they’ve dedicated an entire content site to The Dining Advisor, “served up by UOB cards”. There are tons of dining deals for you to sift through at leisure, but here are the ones that offer 1-for-1 buffet deals.

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
Sun’s Café, Hotel Grand Pacific Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Peranakan dishes including Itik Siok, Sambal Udang, Babi Pongteh, Nonya Kueh, and more Weekdays:
$76++ (lunch) 
$90++ (dinner)

Weekends:
$80++ (lunch)
$94++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
Element, Amara Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch (Weekdays only) International spread – from sushis and makis to wok fried rice and hot casseroles, and more $110++ 31 Dec 2019
Triple Three, Mandarin Orchard Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch Japanese cuisine with sashimi, teppanyaki specials, Kagoshima Wagyu Beef, tempura, and more. Don’t miss their Alaskan Snow Crab Legs Mon-Sat: 
$156++

Sun: 
$236++		 30 Apr 2020
The Kitchen Table, W Singapore – Sentosa Cove 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Fresh oysters and crabs, dim sums, tandoori meats, crepes, and more Sun-Thu
$64++ (lunch)

Fri-Sat
$72++ (lunch)

Sun-Thu
$80++ (dinner)

Fri-Sat
$88++ (dinner)		 31 Jan 2020
Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill, Park Hotel Clarke Quay 1-for-1 buffet dinner (Fridays and Saturdays only) Char-grilled meats and seafood including New Zealand Angus Beef, Australian Rack of Lamb, Turmeric Spiced Squids, Roasted Pumpkin Wedges, and more $72++ 31 Dec 2019
Escape Restaurant & Lounge, One Farrer Hotel 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner (Monday to Thursdays only) Char-grilled meats and seafood including New Zealand Angus Beef, Australian Rack of Lamb, Turmeric Spiced Squids, Roasted Pumpkin Wedges, and more Lunch
$50++

Dinner
$70++		 21 Nov 2019

OCBC 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

In the words of OCBC, “Anytime is a good time to enjoying 1-for-1 dining deals with OCBC cards.” Here are the ones specially for buffets.

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
Bhandari’s Saffron 1-for-1 buffet dinner South Indian and North Indian spread that include dishes like Kara Kozhambu, Chicken Chettinadu, Mutton Rogan Josh, Fish Amritsari, and more $52++ 30 Nov 2019
Cafe Lodge, Fort Canning Lodge 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Rojak, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Mee Siam, Prata, Bubor Cha Cha, Pulau Hitam, and more $32++ 30 Nov 2019
Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Window on the Park 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Chinese Rojak, Kueh Pie Tee, poached prawns, cold Canadian mussels, and more Lunch
$130++

Dinner
$140++		 31 Mar 2020
Asian Market Café, Fairmont Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner (Sundays to Thursdays only) Sashimi, fresh seafood on ice, chilli crab, Signature Durian Penyat and more Lunch
$68++

Dinner
$78++		 30 Nov 2019
Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill, Park Hotel Clarke Quay 1-for-1 buffet dinner (Fridays and Saturdays only) Char-grilled meats and seafood including New Zealand Angus Beef, Australian Rack of Lamb, Turmeric Spiced Squids, Roasted Pumpkin Wedges, and more $72++ 31 Mar 2020

DBS/POSB 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Browse through over 100 deals islandwide on DBS’s card privileges portal, or refer to our list below for all the 1-for-1 buffet promos available right now.

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
Odoru Kuma 1-for-1 buffet (Sat-Sun) Chawanmushi, Kaiso Sarada, king oyster mushroom, glass noodle, and more $73.60++ 30 Dec 2019
Feast@East, Grand Mecure Singapore Roxy 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner (Tuesdays only) Their signature durian paste and Singapore Laksa, and Peranakan delights such as Babi Buah Keluak, Babi Ponteh, and more $92++ (lunch)
$104++ (dinner)		 31 Dec 2019
Escape Restaurant & Lounge, One Farrer Hotel 1-for-1 buffet high tea (Saturdays and Sundays only) Local delights, pastries and more $38++ 30 Nov 2019
Coleman’s Cafe, Peninsula Excelsior Hotel 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner (Sat-Sun) Seafood on ice, sashimi and assorted sushi, Roast Beef on Carving, NZ Mussels with Chilli Crab Sauce, Cereal Prawns, Braised Oxtail, and more $116++ (lunch)
$144++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
Tiffany Cafe, Furama City Centre 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Hainanese Chicken Rice, Laksa, their popular Durian Pengat from a halal-certified kitchen, and more $117.60++ (lunch) 
$137.60++ (dinner)		 31 Dec 2019
Royale Restaurant, Mercure Bugis 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner International spread including Wok Charred Salmon, Nasi Goreng Istimewa, Pan Seared Angus Rib-Eye Steak, and more  $136++ 30 Dec 2019
Cocobolo Poolside Bar and Grill, Park Hotel Clarke Quay) 1-for-1 BBQ buffet (Fri-Sat) Char-grilled meats and seafood including New Zealand Angus Beef, Australian Rack of Lamb, Turmeric Spiced Squids, Roasted Pumpkin Wedges, and more $72++ 31 Dec 2019
Element, Amara Singapore 1-for-1 buffet dinner International spread – from sushis and makis to wok fried rice and hot casseroles, and more $150++ 31 Dec 2019

STANDARD CHARTED 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Standard Chartered wants to bring you The Good Life® with a whole host of shopping, dining, travel, and even OEM promos. We’ve sieved out the 1-for-1 buffets here for your easy reference.

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on Indian curry buffet (Mon-Fri) Kebabs, tandoor-cooked naans, chutneys, pickles, rice dishes, and more $90++ 30 Apr 2020
The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on chocolate buffet (Fri-Sat) Savoury treats with chocolate, boozy chocolate cocktails, DIY hot chocolate, and more $90++ 30 Apr 2020
The Courtyard, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on afternoon tea buffet (All week and weekends, including public holidays) More than just tea and scones – must try their Sencha Meicha green tea, Tiger Prawn with Avruga Caviar, and Poached Beetroot, among other delicacies Weekdays:
$98++

Weekends: 
$110++ (including public holidays)		 30 Apr 2020
Town Restaurant, The Fullerton Hotel 50% off on buffet dinner Popular for seafood, durian desserts, local dishes, and more $118++ 30 Apr 2020

HSBC 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

If you haven’t heard about the ENTERTAINER app, you’re missing out! Unlock over 1,000 amazing 1-for-1 deals including dining, lifestyle, travel, and more. In the meantime, here are the most tantalising 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions to whet your appetite.

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
Katong Kitchen 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner  Cuttlefish with Kang Kong, Sambal Stingray, Nonya Chap Chye, Cempedak Crème Brulee, and more  Weekdays:
$80++ (lunch)
$100++ (dinner)

Weekends:
$100++ (lunch)
$120++ (dinner)		 31 Dec 2019
Saltwater, Village Hotel Changi 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Bouillabaisse, Ayam Rendang, Mutton Korma, Nonya Chay Chye, Eclairs, and more $84++ (lunch)
$116++ (dinner) 		 30 Dec 2019
Shin Minori Japanese Restaurant 1-for-1 buffet lunch Sushis, sashimis, temakis, yakimonos, and more $87.80++ 30 Dec 2019
Holiday Inn Singapore Orchard City Centre, Window on the Park 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Chinese Rojak, Kueh Pie Tee, poached prawns, cold Canadian mussels, and more Weekdays:
$130++ (lunch)

Weekends: 
$140++ (lunch)

Fri-Sun:
$192++ (dinner) 		 28 Feb 2020
Atrium, Holiday Inn Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner International fare alongside signature local dishes including Singapore Chilli Crab and Laksa, seafood on ice, sashimi, and more Weekdays:
$116++ (lunch)

Sun-Thu:
$180++ (dinner)

Fri-Sat: 
$200++ (dinner) 		 31 Dec 2019

MAYBANK 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Here are the latest 1-for-1 buffet dining promotions for you to take advantage of. Most of them end on 31 Dec 2019 so be sure to bookmark this page and check back on 1 Jan 2020 for fresh promos!

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
Atrium Restaurant, Holiday Inn Singapore 1-for-1 buffet lunch and dinner Halal buffet featuring an selection of international and local flavours Sun-Thu
$64++ (lunch)

Fri-Sat
$72++ (lunch)

Sun-Thu
$80++ (dinner)

Fri-Sat
$88++ (dinner)		 31 Dec 2019
Song of India 1-for-1 buffet lunch (weekdays only) Shorba, Murg Malai Tikka, Dal Panchmel, Butter Chicken, and more $60++ 31 Dec 2019
Cocobolo Poolside Bar + Grill, Park Hotel Clarke Quay 1-for-1 buffet dinner (Fridays and Saturdays only) Char-grilled meats and seafood including New Zealand Angus Beef, Australian Rack of Lamb, Turmeric Spiced Squids, Roasted Pumpkin Wedges, and more $72++ 31 Dec 2019

AMERICAN EXPRESS 1-FOR-1 BUFFET DINING PROMOTIONS 2019

Love dining? So do American Express! Here are the 1-for-1 buffet promotions you can enjoy – but do take note that these offers are only applicable for AMEX Platinum Credit Card holders.

Restaurant Promo details On the menu Buffet Price (for 2 pax) Valid till
Ellenborough Market Café, Swissôtel Merchant Court 50% off on buffet high tea (weekends only), lunch and dinner Massive Asian spread, signature Peranakan dishes like Babi Assam, unlimited desserts, and more $84++ (high tea)
$104++ (lunch)
$136++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
Escape Restaurant & Lounge, One Farrer Hotel 50% off on buffet lunch and dinner Live counters, wines, cakes, coffee, and more $50++ (lunch)

Sun-Thu:
$70++ (dinner) 

Fri-Sat:
$78++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
Element, Amara Singapore 50% off on buffet high tea, lunch and dinner Japanese, western, local favourites including fried slipper lobster with chilli crab sauce, sashimi, tempura prawns, and more Weekdays:
$104++ (lunch) 

Weekends:
$84++ (high tea)

$144++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
Atrium, Holiday Inn Singapore 50% off on buffet lunch and high tea International fare alongside signature local dishes including Singapore Chilli Crab and Laksa, seafood on ice, sashimi, and more Weekdays: 
$116++ (lunch)

Weekends: 
$128++ (high tea)		 30 Dec 2019
Asian Market Cafe, Fairmont Singapore 50% off on buffet high tea, lunch and dinner Contemporary regional delicacies, with a huge spread including Halal-certified pan-Asian cuisine, and more $132++ (lunch)

Fri-Sat:
$144++ (dinner) 

Sun-Thu:
$152++ (dinner) 

Fri-Sat:
$156++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
Oscar’s, Conrad Centennial 50% off on buffet lunch and dinner Popular for its seasonal items, fresh lobsters, free-flowing local favourites, and more Mon-Sat:
$118++ (lunch)

Sun-Thu:
$138++ (dinner) 

Fri-Sat:
$166++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
The Kitchen table, W Singapore 50% off on buffet lunch and dinner The ‘Food from the Heart’ buffet puts together freshly-cooked food from six live cooking stations, freshly-caught seafood, and more Mon-Sat:
$156++ (lunch)

Mon-Thu:
$176++ (dinner)		 30 Dec 2019
Marriott Cafe, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel 50% off on buffet high tea, lunch and dinner Singapore Chilli Crab, chicken rice, sticky date pudding, and more High Tea
Weekdays: $90++
Weekends: $96++

Lunch
Mon-Sat: $118++
Sundays: $156++ to $196++

Dinner
Sun-Wed: $156++
Thu: $216++
Fri-Sat: $176++

30 Dec 2019

 

This article was first published in SingSaver.

