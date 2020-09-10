1-for-1 deals on McDonald's app

This month, McDonald's is offering one-for-one deals on its app, until Oct 7.

Some of the deals include one-for-one Minion potatoes — which were recently released as part of their new menu — Big Breakfast, McSpicy, Sausage McMuffins, Hotcakes and many more.

Do look out for free drinks and hashbrowns as well with any purchase. To redeem these deals, simply download the McDonald's app.

Free the Fun all day with 1-for-1 deals from 10 Sep to 7 Oct 2020! Get all these deals and more, exclusively on the McDonald’s app. Download now! Available while stocks last, T&Cs apply. Posted by McDonald's on Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Deal ends: Oct 7

