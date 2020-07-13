1-for-1 dine-in deals at Crystal Jade

Get 1-for-1 off selected dishes when you dine in at Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen, Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao, or at its quick-service restaurant, Crystal Jade GO.

A minimum spend of $50 ($30 for members) is required to enjoy the promotion at the first two restaurants, and a $8 minimum spend required at Crystal Jade GO.

Here are the dishes that are available for the offer.

PHOTO: Crystaljade.com

The deal is only available Mondays to Fridays, and excludes Changi Airport outlets. Other terms and conditions apply.

Deal ends: Aug 31

