1-for-1 dishes at Chapter 55

Enjoy 1-for-1 soup, appetiser, main course and dessert at Chapter 55 daily from 11.30am to 10.30pm.
A minimum order of $40 (excluding GST) is required for in-house delivery and delivery charge is $5. Free islandwide delivery is available with a minimum order of $50 (excluding GST).
WhatsApp +65 8688 2798 or +65 8858 0900 to place your delivery order.
For self pick-ups, call +65 6221 2219 and no minimum order is required.
Chapter 55 is also available on Grabfood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.
Deal ends: Unspecified
