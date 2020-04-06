1-for-1 dishes at Chapter 55

Enjoy 1-for-1 soup, appetiser, main course and dessert at Chapter 55 daily from 11.30am to 10.30pm.

A minimum order of $40 (excluding GST) is required for in-house delivery and delivery charge is $5. Free islandwide delivery is available with a minimum order of $50 (excluding GST).

WhatsApp +65 8688 2798 or +65 8858 0900 to place your delivery order.



For self pick-ups, call +65 6221 2219 and no minimum order is required.

Chapter 55 is also available on Grabfood, Deliveroo and Foodpanda.

View more details here.

PHOTO: Facebook/Chapter 55

Deal ends: Unspecified



Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com .

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.