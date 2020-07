Purchase a double scoop at Haagen Dazs and get another double scoop, free!

The promotion is only available at its Westgate mall outlet in Jurong East. Simply flash the post below to redeem.

It’s time to Chill Out! Enjoy a Buy Double Get Double Free (worth $21.80) when you flash and redeem this post exclusively at Häagen-Dazs, Westgate from 13 - 17 Jul. Available while stocks last. Posted by Westgate on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Deal ends: July 17

