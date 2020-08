Pay with your Starbucks card and get one-for-one drinks. Only one redemption is allowed per order for selected drinks and this promotion is available at all outlets except for Changi and Jewel.

The drink choices for this promotion are Peach Cloud with Jelly, Java Chip Frappuccino and Chocolate Granola Banana Yogurt Frappuccino.

Deal ends: August 20

