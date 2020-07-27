1-for-1 fish & crisps at Big Fish Small Fish

Enjoy a special 1-for-1 signature Fish & Crisps deal at Big Fish Small Fish. For just $16.80++, you get two sets and can choose from Haddock, Salmon, Sea Bass, Hoki, Dory and Halibut.

Like and share their What is your definition of LOVE? This is ours ❤. Prepared passionately with love, It’s BEYOND FISH & CHIPS. 🐟 🐟 📢 <1... Posted by Big Fish Small Fish on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 , and present it to the cashier for redemption.

This promotion is valid for both takeaway and dine-in at all five Big Fish Small Fish locations islandwide.

Deal ends: August 5

