1-for-1 Godiva sundaes at Ion Orchard

PHOTO: Instagram/godivasingapore

Enjoy one-for-one Godiva soft serve sundaes, topped with various seasonal fruits.

Customers can choose from three flavours: Vanilla White Chocolate Soft Serve with Strawberries, Chocolate Twist Soft Serve with Seasonal Berries, and Dark Chocolate Soft Serve with Banana.

The promotion is available from Monday to Thursday and limited to 20 redemptions daily. it can be redeemed via the Ion Orchard Mobile App and is applicable only at Godiva's Ion Orchard outlet.

We heard you like 1-for-1 promos, so we’re back with another! 🎉 Get 1-for-1 Sundaes every Monday to Thursday, for the whole of October 👍 Enjoy GODIVA Soft Serve topped with a decadent variety of seasonal fruits! Select from 3 tantalising flavours – Vanilla White Chocolate Soft Serve with Strawberries, Chocolate Twist Soft Serve with Seasonal Berries and Dark Chocolate Soft Serve with Banana. This promo is only redeemable via the ION Orchard Mobile App at our ION Orchard outlet, and limited to 20 redemptions per day so hurry down now! While stocks last. #GodivaSG • • #godiva #chocolate #chocoholic #chocolatelover #goodies #indulge #fun #love #romance #sgig #igsg #instasg #sgfood #sgunited #sgpromo #sgdeal

Deal ends: Oct 31

