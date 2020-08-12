1-for-1 Haagen Dazs ice cream at 7-Eleven

From now till August 18, 7-Eleven has some sweet deals on selected Haagen Dazs and Magnum ice cream.

You can get one-for-one Haagen Dazs Stickbars at $5.90 each and for just $10.90, you can enjoy a box of six limited edition Haagen Dazs Mini Cups. They are available in two flavours, Mini Chocoholic and Vanilla Indulgence.

Magnum ice cream is also available at a special price — purchase any two for $5.50 — and a wide range of flavours are available, including Ruby and Almond.

Deal ends: Aug 18

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

