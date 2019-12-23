1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

1-FOR-1 HEYTEA AT MARINA BAY SANDS

#heyteasingapore It’s official! Our brand new store at Marina Bay Sand is opening at 10:30AM starting today.🎉🥳Cheers!... Posted by HEYTEA on Friday, 20 December 2019

A new HeyTea outlet has recently opened in Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and they're having a one-for-one special offer on Dec 23.

Buy any of its signature teas, post a photo on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag '#HEYTEA' and present your same-day receipt to receive a free welcome gift.

On Dec 24 and Dec 25, to make Christmas a little sweeter, the outlet will be will also be having a 50 per cent off for the second item purchased.

Where: L1-73, Bay Level, The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands

IKEA YEAR-END SALE-ABRATION

1. FURNITURE SALE

Ikea is having a year-end sale, just in time to refresh your home with new furniture!

Items such as small storage and organisers, kitchenware, sofa and desk are included in the sale, both in-store and online from Dec 26 to Jan 1, 2020.

Ikea Family members will get an additional 10 per cent off home furnishing products on sale in-store, on top of the discounted price. Now is the time to be kiasu and sign up for the membership.

2. FOOD ITEMS ON SALE

Feeling famished from all the furniture shopping? Food items at the Ikea Bistro are also on sale for a limited time. You'll get to munch on $1.50 Hotdog Bolognese, and have a hearty breakfast of $1 (U.P. $2.50) mee siam on Dec 26 from 9am to 11am.

The Salmon and Turkey Combo set will only set you back $19.90 (U.P. $26.30) this Dec 26 to Jan 1, 2020.

Where:

317 Alexandra Rd, Singapore 159965

60 Tampines North Drive 2, Singapore 528764

50 PER CENT OFF FAT BURGER

Tis' the season to be jolly! We're having a 50% x'mas flash sale on Monday, 23 Dec, from 5pm - closing at our KINEX outlet! Remember to flash this image to enjoy the discount! #FatburgerSG Posted by Fatburger on Saturday, 21 December 2019

Toss every diet plan out the windows this festive season and enjoy 50 per cent off when you dine-in at Fat Burger, only for today (Dec 23).

The flash sale will happen from 5pm to closing at the Kinex outlet, while stocks last. Simply flash the Facebook post to enjoy the discount.

Where: #01-70/71/72, 11 Tanjong Katong Rd, Singapore 437157

MCDONALD'S 1-FOR-1 HOTCAKES WITH SAUSAGE

Treat yourself to a delicious festive season with 1-for-1 deals on Hotcakes with Sausage, Happy Sharing Box® B,... Posted by McDonald's on Sunday, 22 December 2019

McDonald's is having a weekly one-for-one deal throughout the entire month of December.

Dig into one-for-one hotcakes with sausage when you ring in the Christmas holidays at McDonald's on Dec 23 and Dec 24.

And on Christmas Day till Dec 28, there'll be a one-for-one deal on its Happy Sharing Box B, which comprise McNuggets and McWings. Perfect finger food to bring to any house party.

You can redeem the deals when you order through the McDonald's app.

