1-for-1 KFC popcorn chicken till March 10

Enjoy double the sides with KFC's one-for-one popcorn chicken deal, valid from now till March 10.

The offer is valid with any meal purchase at their outlets islandwide, as well as online.

All you need to do is make payment with a DBS or POSB card or DBS PayLah!.

Do note that the deal is limited to the first 14,000 redemptions. It's not available at KFC's Singapore Zoo outlet.

📢 PSA: 1-for-1 Popcorn Chicken is back! Enjoy this deal with any meal purchase when you order online and check out with... Posted by KFC on Sunday, February 14, 2021

Click here for the full terms and conditions.

Deal ends: March 10

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.