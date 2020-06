Every Mon to Fri from 2.30pm to 5.30pm, enjoy 1-for-1 main courses at Jack's Place, including mixed grill, breaded fish & chips and seafood marinara, when you order takeaway.

You can also enjoy 15% off the To-go menu with a minimum of $20 spend.

Deal ends: Unspecified

