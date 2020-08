Buy one Mom's Thigh burger and get a second for free at the South Korean fast food chain's Singapore outpost.

This offer is available at Mom's Touch at its Paya Lebar Quarter outlet and all delivery platforms.

Deal ends: Aug 31

It’s FINALLY HAPPENING! From now till 31 August, simply enjoy our signature Mom’s Thigh burger at 1-for1. Promotion is... Posted by MOM'S TOUCH on Friday, July 31, 2020

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.