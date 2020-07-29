1-for-1 movie tickets at Cathay Cineplexes on weekends this August

Cathay Cineplexes is offering one-for-one movie tickets on weekends throughout the month of August for PAssion POSB Debit cardholders.

The promotion is available at all outlets but limited to the first 800 redemptions each weekend. Ticket must also be purchased at box office counters. This promotion is not valid for online, kiosk, mobile and corporate bookings.

Click here for more information

Deal ends: Aug 30

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.