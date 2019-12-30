1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald's curry sauce bottle returns & other deals this week

PHOTO: McDonald’s Singapore
Trini Ng
AsiaOne

1-FOR-1 MOVIE TICKETS

From now till Jan 1, 2020, Singtel customers can enjoy one-for-one movies every day at any Cathay Cineplex outlet in Singapore!

But what's the catch?

The promotion is limited to the first 500 Singtel Postpaid customers every day, while stocks last.

Simply follow these steps below to redeem your tickets:

1. Log in to My Singtel app with Singtel Onepass.
2. Click on 'Rewards' > 'Arts & Entertainment' > 'Cathay Cineplexes'.
3. Flash the barcode on the promotion page at the box office ticketing counter to enjoy a free movie ticket when you purchase one movie ticket.

Check out the terms and conditions here.

MCDONALD'S BRINGING BACK SPICY CHICKEN MCNUGGETS, CURRY SAUCE BOTTLE

PHOTO: McDonald’s Singapore

On New Year's Day (Jan 1, 2020) McDonald's is bringing back your favourites — Spicy Chicken McNuggets and the ever-elusive Curry Sauce Bottle.

Specially made for Singapore, the Curry Sauce Bottle returns with a new design at $5.50 with any purchase of Chicken McNuggets or Spicy Chicken McNuggets (a la carte, Extra Value Meal, Feast or Happy Sharing Box) at all restaurants islandwide, while stocks last.

A new item on the menu, Mango Passionfruit Pie, is set to make sharing moments sweeter for all. The dessert will be available from $1.50 at all restaurants and Dessert Kiosks islandwide, while stocks last.

There's also breakfast deals at only $5 on weekdays starting Jan 2, 2020, available at all restaurants and via McDelivery for a limited time only.

1-FOR-1 BOBER TEA

To begin the new year with a treat, homegrown BBT (bubble tea) brand Bober Tea will have a one-for-one promotion on five of their new drinks from Jan 1 to 3, 2020 at all four outlets.

This includes the 24/7 Esso Sengkang outlet, which is due to open in mid-January.

The flavours are Chizu Snow Roasted Milk ($4.30), Chizu Snow Milk Tea ($4.70), Chizu Snow Brown Sugar Milk ($5.40), Chizu Snow Matcha ($5.50), and Chizu Snow Mango ($6.70).

The promotion is only valid for the first 150 customers at each outlet each day, so act quick!

During the promotional period, on top of getting an extra cup of bubble tea, customers will also receive a free metal straw, which is available in colours such as rose gold, gold, silver, blue, and purple.

Where:
Bishan MRT Exit C, 200 Bishan Road, #01-01, Singapore 579827
Bukit Panjang Plaza,1 Jelebu Road, #01-23, Singapore 677743
27 Bendemeer Road, #01-665, Singapore 330027
Esso Petrol station, 150 Sengkang West Way, Singapore 797622 (Coming soon)

FREE ROBOT RIDES AT OUR TAMPINES HUB (OTH)

Families with little ones might want to drop by Our Tampines Hub on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, where there will be free Robot Rides, allowing kids to take control of a life-sized 2.3m tall robot that looks like something out of Transformers.

Hurry! The ride will only be here for a limited time at Festive Walk, Our Tampines Hub.

Dec 31, 2019: 12pm - 12am
Jan 1, 2020: 11am - 8pm

Where: 1 Tampines Walk, Singapore 520940

2 BEN & JERRY PINTS FOR $19.90 AT COLD STORAGE

PHOTO: Cold Storage

Supermarket chain Cold Storage is offering customers two ice cream pints at $19.90 till Jan 2, 2020, limited to several Ben and Jerry flavours, at all outlets and online.

trining@asiaone.com

