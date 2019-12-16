1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

1-FOR-1 DEALS:

When it comes to the national pastime of eating and shopping, nothing brings us greater satisfaction that scoring on BOGO (buy one get one) deals.

Treats for two, priced for one. Here are this week's yummiest one-for-one deals.

1. 1-for-1 at One Sushi

Homegrown Japanese joint One Sushi is having a one-for-one promotion on their salmon hanamaki, mentai fries, takoyaki (squid balls) and ika geso (fried squid) from now till Dec 22.

While you're there, check out their conveyor belt with over 50 varieties of sushi and air-flown sashimi dishes because there's a $1 (U.P $1.50) yellow plate deal happening every day.

$1.00++ (U.P. $1.50) yellow plate sushi deal happening daily from Monday - Thursday and 2.30pm to 5.30pm on Friday to... Posted by One Sushi 一口寿司 on Monday, 8 April 2019

2. 1-for-1 KFC Zinger Stacker burger

Love KFC's Zinger burger? Take advantage of their deal on the Zinger stacker, with not one, but two fiery Zinger fillets!

Calling all Zinger fans! The goodness of Zinger is now doubled - double the Zinger fillets, double cheese slices and now... Posted by KFC on Sunday, 15 December 2019

The offer is valid for the first 8,000 delivery orders till Dec 20 and limited to one redemption per transaction.

Click here to make your order now.

3. 1-for-1 LiHo Da Hong Pao milk tea at Orchard Gateway

Orchard Gateway is counting down to Christmas with LiHo, and from Dec 13 to 24, the large Da Hong Pao milk tea with brown sugar pearl is on sale for $4.90 a pop (U.P $9.80)!

Flash the image below to redeem.

12 Days Countdown to Christmas LiHO Singapore 1-For-1 Da Hong Pao Milk Tea + Brown Sugar Pearl (L) at $4.90 (U.P.... Posted by orchardgateway on Saturday, 14 December 2019

4. 1-for-1 McSpicy

McDees is celebrating the Christmas season with 1-for-1 weekly deals on the app for the month of December.

The deal of this week is the well-loved McSpicy and orders through the app qualify for a buy-one-get-one till Dec 19.

Here's an instructional video in case you've never ordered using the app.

5. 1-for-1 Starbucks Christmas drinks

Nothing says Christmas like festive drinks that will only be available once a year, and Starbucks is having an all-day promo on theirs.

PHOTO: Starbucks Singapore

From now till Dec 20, treat yourself (and a friend) to any of the following venti-sized drinks and have another for free.

Available hot, iced and blended, the Starbucks holiday beverages include peppermint mocha, toffee nut crunch latte and holiday french vanilla latte.

Do note that the 1-for-1 treat is exclusive to all Starbucks cardholders and members since payment must be made through the Starbucks card, so if you don't have one, either sign up here or grab a friend who does.

Additionally, the 1-for-1 can only be redeemed up to three times during the promo period so be sure to space yourself out.

$53 ALL-IN SCOOT SALE ON DEC 17

Thinking of flying somewhere and feeding your need to travel?

Take the chance to save some hard-earned cash through the Scoot GTG (got to go) sale happening tomorrow (Dec 17) from 7am to 2pm.

Flights to 32 cities around the region and more start from $53 with $0 payment processing fees.

For more information and to book your ticket, click here.

FREE OLD CHANG KEE CURRY PUFF AT CHANGI T3

Old Chang Kee is unveiling a new look at their Changi Airport T3 branch, and to celebrate, they're giving out 300 puffs a day from now till Dec 20.

If you're in the area, or happen to be jetting off this week, be sure to grab your free curry puff at 9am, 3pm and 6pm!

FREE JOLLIBEAN ICE-CREAM

It's been a chilly December, and also the perfect time to YOLO and eat ice-cream.

From now till Dec 22 after 12pm, enjoy a free Jollibean soft-serve with any purchase.

Do note that the promo is only available at Bugis Junction, Shaw House, IMM, Changi Airport T3 and Parkway Parade Jollibean outlets.

