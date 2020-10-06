1-for-1 pizza and pasta at Spizza

Enjoy 1-for-1 for all pizza and pasta in Spizza's ala carte menu. Available from Monday to Friday, except on eve and public holidays.

This promotion is only available for takeout at Spizza Bukit Timah and Jalan Kayu Outlet. Orders can be placed in advance by calling the respective outlets.

Call Spizza Bukit Timah at +65 6333 8148 and Spizza Jalan Kayu at +65 6481 2453.

Deal ends: June 30

