1 for 1 pizzas and pastas at Lavo at MBS

Looking for a place for a special night out but don't want to spend too much?

Try the Lavo Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar, which sits at the top of Marina Bay Sands, overlooking Singapore's picturesque city landscape.

From 10pm to 12am daily, you can enjoy 1-for-1 Pizzas and Pastas at the rooftop restaurant, which usually go for $30 to $40 a dish.

Sounds like a steal right?

We are so excited to announce that our #LAVOLovesYou 1-for-1 Pastas promotion has been extended! 👏🏼 What’s even better?... Posted by LAVO Singapore on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Deal ends: Oct 16

