1-for-1 promotions and 15% discount off delivery orders at Crystal Jade

Crystal Jade is offering various delivery promotions on Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.
1-for-1 promotions
Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen:
- Steamed Cheong Fun with Dough Fritter
- Double-boiled Cordyceps Flower and Peach Gum in Chicken Soup
- General Tso's Chicken
- Classic Shrimp Roe Noodle
Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao:
- Steamed Shanghai Xiao Long Bao (6pcs)
- Ma Po Beancurd
- La Mian with Shrimp & Scallion Oil
Crystal Jade Go:
- Mapo Tofu Rice
- Mapo Tofu La Mian
- Watercress Soup with Candied Date and Pork Ribs
Discounts
Deliveroo
- 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $70 at Crystal Jade Palace
- 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $60 at Crystal Jade Dining-in
- 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $35 at Crystal Jade Jiang Nan
There is also free islandwide delivery on Deliveroo with a minimum spend of $60 at these restaurants:
- Crystal Jade Palace
- Crystal Jade Jiang Nan
- Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitch
- Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao
Foodpanda and GrabFood
- 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $35 at Crystal Jade Jiang Nan
- 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $65 at Crystal Jade Palace and Crystal Jade Dining-in
Click here for more information.
Deal ends: June 30
