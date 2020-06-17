1-for-1 promotions and 15% discount off delivery orders at Crystal Jade

AsiaOne
PHOTO: Facebook/crystaljadesg

Crystal Jade is offering various delivery promotions on Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

1-for-1 promotions

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen:

  • Steamed Cheong Fun with Dough Fritter
  • Double-boiled Cordyceps Flower and Peach Gum in Chicken Soup
  • General Tso's Chicken
  • Classic Shrimp Roe Noodle

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao:

  • Steamed Shanghai Xiao Long Bao (6pcs)
  • Ma Po Beancurd
  • La Mian with Shrimp & Scallion Oil

Crystal Jade Go:

  • Mapo Tofu Rice
  • Mapo Tofu La Mian
  • Watercress Soup with Candied Date and Pork Ribs

Discounts

Deliveroo

  • 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $70 at Crystal Jade Palace
  • 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $60 at Crystal Jade Dining-in
  • 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $35 at Crystal Jade Jiang Nan

There is also free islandwide delivery on Deliveroo with a minimum spend of $60 at these restaurants:

  • Crystal Jade Palace
  • Crystal Jade Jiang Nan
  • Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitch
  • Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

Foodpanda and GrabFood

  • 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $35 at Crystal Jade Jiang Nan
  • 15 per cent off with minimum spend of $65 at Crystal Jade Palace and Crystal Jade Dining-in

Click here for more information.

Deal ends: June 30

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

#Keep Saving #Deals and promotions #Food Delivery