1-for-1 promotions and 15% discount off delivery orders at Crystal Jade

Crystal Jade is offering various delivery promotions on Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood.

1-for-1 promotions

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen:

Steamed Cheong Fun with Dough Fritter

Double-boiled Cordyceps Flower and Peach Gum in Chicken Soup

General Tso's Chicken

Classic Shrimp Roe Noodle

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao:

Steamed Shanghai Xiao Long Bao (6pcs)

Ma Po Beancurd

La Mian with Shrimp & Scallion Oil

Crystal Jade Go:

Mapo Tofu Rice

Mapo Tofu La Mian

Watercress Soup with Candied Date and Pork Ribs

Discounts

Deliveroo

15 per cent off with minimum spend of $70 at Crystal Jade Palace

15 per cent off with minimum spend of $60 at Crystal Jade Dining-in

15 per cent off with minimum spend of $35 at Crystal Jade Jiang Nan

There is also free islandwide delivery on Deliveroo with a minimum spend of $60 at these restaurants:

Crystal Jade Palace

Crystal Jade Jiang Nan

Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitch

Crystal Jade La Mian Xiao Long Bao

Foodpanda and GrabFood

15 per cent off with minimum spend of $35 at Crystal Jade Jiang Nan

15 per cent off with minimum spend of $65 at Crystal Jade Palace and Crystal Jade Dining-in

Click here for more information.

Deal ends: June 30

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.