1-for-1 ramen at Ippudo Marina Bay Sands on Jan 13

To commemorate the 4th anniversary of the outlet, Ippudo Singapore has a 1-for-1 ramen deal at their Marina Bay Sands outlet on Jan 13.

[#Promo] 🎉🎉🎉 It's our 4th Anniversary at @theshoppesmbs on 13 JAN! Specially for our social media fans, come celebrate... Posted by Ippudo SG on Monday, January 4, 2021

The deal will run all day and is applicable for all their ramen menu items. This includes Ippudo's first-ever celebrity collaboration ramen with veteran actor Li Nanxing, the Dried Scallop Hae Bee Hiam Ramen, as well as Ippudo classics like Shiromaru Motoaji and Akamaru Shinaji.

All you need to do is to like and follow Ippudo Singapore's Facebook page to redeem your 1-for-1 ramen. The lower priced ramen of the two be will be free of charge.

This promotion is only available for dine-in and is not valid with any other ongoing promotions, discounts or vouchers unless otherwise stated.

Deal ends: Jan 13

