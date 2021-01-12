1-for-1 rosti at 3 Marché outlets till Jan 21

Marché Mövenpick Singapore is having a one-for-one promotion for their Original Swiss Rosti at three of their outlets — VivoCity, Somerset, and Suntec City — from Jan 11 to 14 and Jan 18 to 21.

The deal is available Mondays to Thursdays from 11am till closing time.

To enjoy the offer, you would need to follow SG Kiasu Foodies on Telegram, show the restaurant staff the one-for-one promotion post, and spend at least $20 — including the price of the rosti.

📣1-FOR-1 RÖSTI 📣 11-14 & 18-21 January 2021 Why get one if you can get two? Get your favourite Marché Mövenpick... Posted by Marché Mövenpick Singapore on Thursday, January 7, 2021

Deal ends: Jan 21

