1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week

Melissa Goh
Melissa Goh
AsiaOne

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

1-FOR-1 STARBUCKS VENTI-SIZED DRINKS FROM AUG 26 - 29

Brighten up your week with Starbucks one-for-one Venti-sized handcrafted beverages from Aug 26 - 29.

Drop by the nearest outlet from 3pm - 7pm to enjoy the promotion. It is limited to two redemptions per transaction and the lower-priced drink will be free.

Sip, sip, hooray! 🎉 From 26-29 Aug, 3-7pm, treat yourself to any Venti-sized handcrafted beverage and enjoy another on us. T&Cs apply.

Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Friday, 23 August 2019

If you've yet to try the new Teavana tea beverages, here's your chance to try it at a steal.

1-FOR-1 LLAO LLAO WATERMELON DRINK FROM AUG 26 - 28

The weather's been sweltering these days, and Llao Llao's one-for-one watermelon sensation tall-sized drink is just the thing to cool you down. 

Two drinks will only cost $4.50 (U.P.$9.80), and is valid from Aug 26 - 28 at selected outlets.

📢 1-FOR-1 WATERMELON SENSATION Enjoy 2 fresh tall size Watermelon Iced Drinks for only $4.90 tomorrow! (U.P. $9.80)....

Posted by llaollao Singapore on Sunday, 25 August 2019

Address:

  • Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria St, #01-14, Singapore 188021
  • IMM Outlet Mall, 2 Jurong East Street 2, #01-42, Singapore 609601

1-FOR-1 MEATS & SOUP BASES AT TONG XIN RU YI TRADITIONAL HOTPOT FROM NOW TILL SEPT 14

Eat your fill at Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot with one-for-one meats and soup bases from now till Sept 14.

The promotion is available daily after 8pm, which includes one-for-one US premium beef (U.P. $20) and Japanese black pork (U.P. $16), limited to one order per bill per table.

Enjoy a second soup base free with any order of herbal chicken soup and choose from nourishing broths, such as pork, mutton and tomato soup, which are boiled over hours.

Posted by Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot on Tuesday, 6 August 2019

Get 12 per cent off all hotpot ingredients when you share photos of your meal on Facebook or Instagram.

Address: 6 Lorong Telok, Singapore 049019

1-FOR-1 J.CO DONUTS & COFFEE BEVERAGE FROM NOW TILL AUG 30 

Complete your midday doughnut snack with J.Co Donuts & Coffee one-for-one beverage happy hour at 3pm - 5pm, from now till Aug 30, Monday to Friday.  

The free drink will be the same flavour and size as the purchased drink and it's limited to one redemption per customer.

Enjoy our 1 for 1 beverage happy hour promotion from 3pm to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays! Terms & Conditions: 1. Available...

Posted by J.CO Donuts & Coffee, Singapore on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Address: 

  • Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-44L, Singapore 179103
  • K2 Paya Lebar Square, 60 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-78, 79, Singapore 409051

1-FOR-1 SECRET RECIPE CAKES FROM NOW TILL AUG 31

Now you can have your cake and eat it. Head down to any Secret Recipe outlets to enjoy one-for-one cakes from now till Aug 31. 

The promotion is valid for regular and premium cakes, but not for brownies, and is only available from 12pm - 5pm. 

Each customer is limited to four purchased slices per order, while stocks last.

PHOTO: Secret Recipe

While you're at it, Secret Recipe is also having a month-long National Day promotion on its main course.

Enjoy 54 per cent off the second selected main, including nasi goreng ayam rangup, Thai style fried rice, grilled chicken and more. 

$0.99 PIZZA HUT DELIVERY PASTA OR BAKED RICE FROM NOW TILL SEPT 1

In commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial year, Pizza Hut is rolling out all-year-long promotions.

Previously, the pizza chain offered $0.99 on its regular pizza for a limited time, and now you can get its pasta or baked rice at $0.99.

A year-long event like the Singapore Bicentennial simply calls for celebration after celebration – this time, enjoy our Pasta/Baked Rice at just $0.99! 🎉�� Treat yourself today! T&Cs apply.��

Posted by Pizza Hut on Sunday, 25 August 2019

The promotion is valid from now till Sept 1 for delivery orders with a minimum spend of $15 (excluding $4 delivery fee), and limited to one redemption per transaction.

KFC FREE 2-PIECE CHICKEN MEAL FROM NOW TILL AUG 31

Who says there's no such thing as a free meal in life?

Shopback is offering 100 per cent cashback on KFC's two-piece chicken meal when you order through Foodpanda via its platform from now till Aug 31.

The meal (U.P.$10.15) comes with two-piece original recipe chicken, three-piece nuggets, one regular whipped potato and a Pepsi.

Posted by ShopBack on Sunday, 25 August 2019

Apply the code 'NDAY2019' to offset the delivery charges. The promotion is valid for first-time users only and one-time redemption.

$2 POTATO CORNER LARGE WASABI FRIES FROM NOW TILL AUG 29 

Grab a large cup of wasabi fries from Potato Corner when you're feeling peckish from all the shopping in VivoCity.

It is going for only $2 (U.P. $2.90) for a limited time only, exclusively at VivoCity's outlet.

SALE: Large Potato Corner Wacky Wasabi fries for just $2.00 from 21 Aug to 29 Aug 2019 (U.P. $2.90). Grab your green fries while supplies last. Promo is exclusively available at #B2-K16 VivoCity.

Posted by VivoCity Singapore on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, #B2-K16 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

melissagoh@asiaone.com

More about
Deals and promotions

TRENDING

Malaysia&#039;s nasi lemak better than Singapore&#039;s? McDonald&#039;s new ad ignites food fight
Malaysia's nasi lemak better than Singapore's? McDonald's new ad ignites food fight
Camo and crop top: Thai palace publishes consort pictures, website crashes
Camo and crop top: Thai palace publishes consort pictures, website crashes
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
Photos show Ahn Jae-hyun celebrating birthday with other women but not wife Ku Hye-sun
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
Japanese net idol brutally attacked in Seoul, told to get out of Korea
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
These HDB flats have the most fabulous floors
Pain in the butt: Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Chinese man lives with 8 embroidery needles in his behind for 10 years
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Driver slammed for tossing soiled diaper onto another car at Tampines Mall
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Boy in Malaysia allegedly takes own life due to homework pressure
Man who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution&#039;s appeal; his wife convicted of not paying worker&#039;s salary
Couple who abused Myanmar maid gets longer jail term on prosecution's appeal
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
More eerie tales from Singapore film sets to spook yourself this Hungry Ghost Festival
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau
Elva Hsiao, 40, wants to have kids with her 24-year-old beau

LIFESTYLE

6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
6 things to avoid if your child has G6PD deficiency
&#039;Girlfriend experience&#039; - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
'Girlfriend experience' - Singapore rent-a-date services promote squeaky clean fun
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market
1am supper spots in the East that are not Geylang, Simpang Bedok and Fengshan Market

Home Works

How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to make a minimalist home feel warm and cosy
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to fake a taller ceiling
How to care for your HDB flat&#039;s windows and make them last
How to care for your HDB flat's windows and make them last
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace
House tour: Communal space and recycled materials create cost vibe in this Upper Serangoon terrace

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Elva Hsiao makes 24-year-old boyfriend Facebook official on her 40th birthday
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through &#039;lowest point&#039; in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
Buckle Up: Jayley Woo gets through 'lowest point' in life thanks to twin sister Hayley
&#039;We just dodged death&#039;: Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
'We just dodged death': Cord on reverse bungee ride in US snaps moments before launch
Weekend planner Aug 24-25: Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest &amp; other fun activities
Free fitness dance classes, Singapore Night Fest & other fun activities this weekend

SERVICES