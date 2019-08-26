1-for-1 Secret Recipe cakes, 99-cent pasta or baked rice & other deals this week

We scour the island for the best deals to help you stretch your dollar, and keep you in the loop on the hottest shopping trends.

'Cos good things must share.

1-FOR-1 STARBUCKS VENTI-SIZED DRINKS FROM AUG 26 - 29

Brighten up your week with Starbucks one-for-one Venti-sized handcrafted beverages from Aug 26 - 29.

Drop by the nearest outlet from 3pm - 7pm to enjoy the promotion. It is limited to two redemptions per transaction and the lower-priced drink will be free.

Sip, sip, hooray! 🎉 From 26-29 Aug, 3-7pm, treat yourself to any Venti-sized handcrafted beverage and enjoy another on us. T&Cs apply. Posted by Starbucks Singapore on Friday, 23 August 2019

If you've yet to try the new Teavana tea beverages , here's your chance to try it at a steal.

1-FOR-1 LLAO LLAO WATERMELON DRINK FROM AUG 26 - 28

The weather's been sweltering these days, and Llao Llao's one-for-one watermelon sensation tall-sized drink is just the thing to cool you down.

Two drinks will only cost $4.50 (U.P.$9.80), and is valid from Aug 26 - 28 at selected outlets.

📢 1-FOR-1 WATERMELON SENSATION Enjoy 2 fresh tall size Watermelon Iced Drinks for only $4.90 tomorrow! (U.P. $9.80).... Posted by llaollao Singapore on Sunday, 25 August 2019

Address:

Bugis Junction, 200 Victoria St, #01-14, Singapore 188021

IMM Outlet Mall, 2 Jurong East Street 2, #01-42, Singapore 609601

1-FOR-1 MEATS & SOUP BASES AT TONG XIN RU YI TRADITIONAL HOTPOT FROM NOW TILL SEPT 14

Eat your fill at Tong Xin Ru Yi Traditional Hotpot with one-for-one meats and soup bases from now till Sept 14.

The promotion is available daily after 8pm, which includes one-for-one US premium beef (U.P. $20) and Japanese black pork (U.P. $16), limited to one order per bill per table.

Enjoy a second soup base free with any order of herbal chicken soup and choose from nourishing broths, such as pork, mutton and tomato soup, which are boiled over hours.

Get 12 per cent off all hotpot ingredients when you share photos of your meal on Facebook or Instagram.

Address: 6 Lorong Telok, Singapore 049019

1-FOR-1 J.CO DONUTS & COFFEE BEVERAGE FROM NOW TILL AUG 30

Complete your midday doughnut snack with J.Co Donuts & Coffee one-for-one beverage happy hour at 3pm - 5pm, from now till Aug 30, Monday to Friday.

The free drink will be the same flavour and size as the purchased drink and it's limited to one redemption per customer.

Enjoy our 1 for 1 beverage happy hour promotion from 3pm to 5pm, Mondays to Fridays! Terms & Conditions: 1. Available... Posted by J.CO Donuts & Coffee, Singapore on Wednesday, 21 August 2019

Address:

Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Road, #B1-44L, Singapore 179103

K2 Paya Lebar Square, 60 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-78, 79, Singapore 409051

1-FOR-1 SECRET RECIPE CAKES FROM NOW TILL AUG 31

Now you can have your cake and eat it. Head down to any Secret Recipe outlets to enjoy one-for-one cakes from now till Aug 31.

The promotion is valid for regular and premium cakes, but not for brownies, and is only available from 12pm - 5pm.

Each customer is limited to four purchased slices per order, while stocks last.

PHOTO: Secret Recipe

While you're at it, Secret Recipe is also having a month-long National Day promotion on its main course.

Enjoy 54 per cent off the second selected main, including nasi goreng ayam rangup, Thai style fried rice, grilled chicken and more.

$0.99 PIZZA HUT DELIVERY PASTA OR BAKED RICE FROM NOW TILL SEPT 1

In commemoration of Singapore's bicentennial year, Pizza Hut is rolling out all-year-long promotions.

Previously, the pizza chain offered $0.99 on its regular pizza for a limited time, and now you can get its pasta or baked rice at $0.99.

A year-long event like the Singapore Bicentennial simply calls for celebration after celebration – this time, enjoy our Pasta/Baked Rice at just $0.99! 🎉�� Treat yourself today! T&Cs apply.�� Posted by Pizza Hut on Sunday, 25 August 2019

The promotion is valid from now till Sept 1 for delivery orders with a minimum spend of $15 (excluding $4 delivery fee), and limited to one redemption per transaction.

KFC FREE 2-PIECE CHICKEN MEAL FROM NOW TILL AUG 31

Who says there's no such thing as a free meal in life?

Shopback is offering 100 per cent cashback on KFC's two-piece chicken meal when you order through Foodpanda via its platform from now till Aug 31.

The meal (U.P.$10.15) comes with two-piece original recipe chicken, three-piece nuggets, one regular whipped potato and a Pepsi.

Apply the code 'NDAY2019' to offset the delivery charges. The promotion is valid for first-time users only and one-time redemption.

$2 POTATO CORNER LARGE WASABI FRIES FROM NOW TILL AUG 29

Grab a large cup of wasabi fries from Potato Corner when you're feeling peckish from all the shopping in VivoCity.

It is going for only $2 (U.P. $2.90) for a limited time only, exclusively at VivoCity's outlet.

SALE: Large Potato Corner Wacky Wasabi fries for just $2.00 from 21 Aug to 29 Aug 2019 (U.P. $2.90). Grab your green fries while supplies last. Promo is exclusively available at #B2-K16 VivoCity. Posted by VivoCity Singapore on Tuesday, 20 August 2019

Address: 1 Harbourfront Walk, #B2-K16 VivoCity, Singapore 098585

Check back for more good deals! Have a deal to recommend? Be sure to let us know!

melissagoh@asiaone.com