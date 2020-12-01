1-for-1 Signature CheezHO Tea drink from LiHo

Enjoy an ice cool drink with your friend while giving to a good cause with LiHo Singapore.

As part of SG Cares Giving Week, LiHo is offering a buy-1-get-1-free deal for any drink from their Signature CheezHO Tea series.

The promotion is only valid on Dec 2 and available at all LiHo outlets across Singapore.

Simply download the SG Cares app and register as a member. Show the staff your voucher, which can be found under your profile and can purchase this special deal

You also need to like LiHo's Facebook page or follow them on Instagram or Telegram.

[1 FOR 1 EXCLUSIVE] Happening only on 2 Dec! As part of SG Cares Giving Week, download the SG Cares app and enjoy a... Posted by LiHO Singapore on Sunday, November 29, 2020

Deal ends: Dec 2

