1-for-1 soup at Lao Huo Tang

Lao Huo Tang is offering customers a one-for-one soup deal for takeaway orders at all outlets, daily and while stocks last.

To be eligible for the promotion, purchase any a la carte main item from 11am to 9.30pm.

The main dishes include egg, fish, prawn, chicken, pork, vegetable, noodle, and fried rice. Do note that you will be charged for the higher-priced soup.

Deal ends: Unspecified



