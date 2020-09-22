1-for-1 Starbucks frappuccinos

Starbucks is back with yet another one of it's 1-for-1 deals, but this time, it's for selected frappuccinos at the coffee juggernaut.

The deal is applicable for Chocolate Chip, Dark Mocha and Green Tea Frappuccinos and it is available in all Starbucks outlets except stores in Changi Airport and Jewel.

Do note that the promotion is only redeemable when you pay with your Starbucks card.

Deal ends: Sept 24

