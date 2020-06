Get one-for-one tantanmen and takoyaki set at Takagi Ramen for only $17.40.

The offer is exclusive to online orders only and for orders above $50, there is free islandwide delivery.

Delivery is also available via Foodpanda, Deliveroo and GrabFood.

‼️1-FOR-1 TANTANMEN AND TAKOYAKI SET 🐙 2 x bowls of rich, spicy, peanutty Tantanmen and 2 x sets of 6 piece authentic... Posted by Takagi Ramen on Sunday, May 31, 2020

Deal ends: Unspecified



Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.