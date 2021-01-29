1-for-1 white beehoon at White Restaurant's new Waterway Point outlet

White Restaurant will be having a one-for-one promotion for their signature white beehoon from Feb 2 to Feb 4 to celebrate the opening of their new Waterway Point outlet.
To enjoy the deal, you'll need to follow them on Instagram.
The promotion is valid for both dine-in and takeaway, but is limited to one redemption per order per table.
White Restaurant's Waterway Point outlet is located at #B1-12.
Deal ends: Feb 4
Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.
Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.