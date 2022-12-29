$1 abalone: This CNY sale is offering discounts of up to 70% off

Chinese New Year is just around the corner, and it wouldn't be a new lunar year without all the accompanying festive feasts.

On top of the list is naturally hotpot, but don't you wish you could get all your ingredients at value-for-money prices and all in one place?

Then, the prosperity gods have answered your prayers in the form of Far Ocean 2023 CNY Warehouse Sale!

Happening from Jan 7 to 21, the sale not only has your usual Chinese New Year goodies like mandarin oranges, drinks and bak kwa, but also the freshest ingredients for your festive home-cooked feast.

As the one-stop supplier for premium-quality seafood and meats, Far Ocean promises quality products while offering savings of up to 70 per cent.

There is a wide selection of premium meats and seafood available at Far Ocean Chinese New Year Warehouse sale. PHOTOS: Facebook/Far Ocean SG

So, that means you can enjoy your favourite premium seafood such as abalone, black cod steak and Hokkaido scallops at affordable prices.

If seafood isn't your thing, you can beef up your Lunar New Year menu with premium meat options ranging from US prime short ribs to Iberico pork belly as a treat for the family.

US prime short ribs and Kurobuta pork belly are some of the premium meat choices available at the Chinese New Year sales. PHOTOS: Facebook/Far Ocean SG

With over 1,000 items available at the sale, there is no doubt that there is something that caters to even the fussiest eater.

And to further sweeten the deal, Far Ocean is also partnering NTUC FairPrice to offer 10 exclusive promo items going at unbeatable prices.

Abalone fans should pay attention with some of the cheapest prices locally for fresh and canned abalone.

A frozen half shell abalone is going for just $1 while a can of brined abalone will set you back $8.80 instead of the usual $28. What's more, enjoy a free can of premium abalone sauce with every purchase of two cans of abalone.

Cans of brined abalone are going for $8.80 each. PHOTOS: Far Ocean

Other promo items on the list include pork collar, a hotpot assortment bundle and ang kar prawns.

Plus, if you are planning to head down early over the weekend of Jan 7 and 8, you will get a chance to rub shoulders with local celebs like Li Nanxing, Vivian Lai, Shane Pow, Julie Tan, Luo Kemin, Rayson Tan, Constance Song and Guo Weile as you shop to your heart's content.

2023 Far Ocean CNY Warehouse Sale

Address: 15 Fishery Port Rd, Singapore 619735

Opening hours: Mondays – Fridays, 9am – 5pm; Saturdays – Sundays, 9am – 6pm; Saturday, Jan 21 (CNY eve), 9am – 12 pm.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.

editor@asiaone.com