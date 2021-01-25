$1 abalone at Giant's Sembawang and Suntec City outlets

If you're on the hunt for affordable abalones, don't miss your chance to snag some at just $1 a piece (U.P. $2.50) at selected Giant outlets.

The mini abalones, which come thawed, are currently out of stock everywhere apart from the Sembawang Shopping Centre and Suntec City outlets, a Giant spokesperson told AsiaOne today (Jan 25).

However, they will eventually be restocked at the other outlets running the promotion, including IMM, Tampines and Pioneer Mall, Giant confirmed.

When: While stocks last

