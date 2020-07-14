$1 off Gardens by the Bay tickets via mobile app

Customers who purchase tickets to Gardens by the Bay via mobile app will be able to enjoy $1 off each ticket.

The discount is not valid for tickets bought through the online ticketing portal and a maximum of five tickets are allowed per transaction.

Visitors can buy tickets on the same day or 60 days in advance for admission into Flower Dome. The promotion is applicable to both residents of Singapore and non-residents, but proof of residency is required upon admission to Flower Dome.

🌻Friends of the Gardens visiting Flower Dome? Do remember to pre-book your time-slot before visiting 😊 For more information, visit our website at www.gardensbythebay.com.sg Posted by Gardens by the Bay on Friday, July 3, 2020

Deal ends: Sep 30

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving.