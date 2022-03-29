1 minute only: Tiger Beer is giving away free beers at selected bars today

Alcohol lovers rejoice! Starting today (March 29), sales and consumption of alcohol will be allowed after 10.30pm.

As a celebration, Tiger Beer will be offering a one-time redemption for either a Tiger Beer pint bottle or Tiger Crystal pint bottle.

All you have to do is show this Facebook post at the bar and sit back to enjoy your free bottle.

But here's the catch: you have to redeem it within 10.30pm to 10.31pm and you must be seated for dine-in at the selected bars before 10.30pm.

The promotion is on a first-come-first-serve basis so it's best to be seated before 10.30pm to increase your chances of grabbing the free drink.

Check out the list of selected bars here.

ALSO READ: Son Heung-Min teams up with Tiger Beer to encourage everyone to pursue their boldest ambitions in the Year of the Tiger

Have a deal that you would like to have listed on AsiaOne? Drop us an email at keepsaving@asiaone.com.

Click here for all the deals to Keep Saving